Yamaha has been very busy as of late. Among all of November, 2020, announcements, we learned that Team Blue rebranded its Tracer lineup. Here in the U.S., we’re getting a shiny new Tracer 9 GT (formerly Tracer 900) that receives some of the upgrades unveiled a while back on the equally new MT-09.

The Tracer 9 GT has a European little brother, the Tracer 7 that also turned to a single-digit convention for 2021. The Tracer 700’s base model was thoroughly updated in 2019, so it didn’t require a trip back to the drawing board for 2021 like the MT-07 did, however, Yamaha did add a new GT trim level that ups the comfort and touring ante.

The Tracer 700 runs on the same Euro 5-compliant CP2 689cc parallel-twin we're already familiar with that churns out a healthy 75 horsepower and 49.4 lb-ft of torque.

Where the new model really shines is, as the GT badge suggests, in the standard equipment. The Tracer 7 GT is outfitted with a slew of touring-friendly features—5.28-gallon hard cases, a larger, adjustable touring windscreen, and a comfort seat with different density foam and dual-material skin. These features are available as options on the entry-level Tracer should you want to add them separately.

The Tracer is also compatible with Yamaha’s MyRide app that allows the rider to track and map rides, check out riding statistics, and share pictures.

The new 2021 Yamaha Tracer 7 GT is available in three colors: Tech Kamo, Redline, and Icon Grey. The maker’s European division has yet to announce pricing on the GT. According to Bike Social, the base Tracer starts at £7,947 ($10,570), and adding all the optional accessories to match the GT’s level of equipment adds a healthy £2,000 ($2,660) to the bill. We can likely expect the Tracer 7 GT to cut a more advantageous deal.