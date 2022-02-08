BMW Motorrad Club France Is Celebrating Its 31st Anniversary

Of all the motorcycle manufacturers in the world, it's safe to say that BMW is one with a rich legacy, both in terms of its model lineup, as well as the culture surrounding it. BMW's bikes have always embodied unique style and set themselves apart from the competition. As such, the camaraderie surrounding the brand is undoubtedly very strong, with BMW Motorrad Clubs popping up all across the globe.

In France, a country with a rich motorcycle culture, the BMW Motorrad Club is celebrating its 31st anniversary this year. In order to commemorate the occassion, the organization will be holding an expo showcasing a bunch of the group members' machines. The initial plan was to have 31 motorcycles, all of which sold within the three decades of the club's existence, showcased. However, it seems that the participants got a little too enthusiastic, and so there will be 35 machines on display. Hey, the more the merrier, right?

A complete list of all the bikes that will be showcased is available on the article posted by French motorcycling publication Le Repaire Des Motards in the source links below. However, there are indeed a few standouts. For starters, on display will be the legendary and controversial BMW K1. This heavyweight tourer went on to change the public's perception of BMW's motorcycles in the early 1990s. Making an appearance in the expo, too, is the BMW R1200C, a cruiser with polarizing looks, and a machine that would certainly catch the interest of those who fancy quirky, unusual machines.

Of course, modern heroes in BMW Motorrad's model lineup will also be present. On display will be the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure in 40th anniversary trim. So, too, will the BMW S 1000 XR sport-tourer, and the heavyweight naked bike, the R 1250 R. Admission to the expo costs 17.50 Euros, or the equivalent of $20 USD. There is a special price of 15.50 Euros ($17.50 USD) until February 14, so be sure to grab your tickets if you happen to be in France and are interested in the expo. Children under ten years old get free admission, too. The expo starts on Thursday, March 3, and runs until Sunday, March 6, 2022. Doors open at 9 a.m.