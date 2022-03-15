Where I’m from, there are only two seasons: hot summer and hot rain. It hardly ever drops below 70 degrees here, so I have no use for thick, winter-specific riding gear. What I do appreciate, however, is a nice pair of breathable riding pants with tons of ventilation, and that doesn’t skimp on protection. Based on the looks of it, the new Nazaire’R riding pants from DXR is exactly that.

You may be familiar with DXR as Dexter, as it was formerly called. A subsidiary to the French brand Motoblouz, DXR has a variety of riding gear that’s perfect for those on a budget, but are also conscious about style, and of course, safety. The newest offering comes in the form of the Nazaire’R pants, and they’re plenty cool—literally. First off, one glance at these pants makes it clear that they’re meant for summer. The large mesh panels of the thighs and lower legs offer a lot of breathability and moisture wicking. On top of that, their regular cut offers a comfortable fit, allowing air to get in further cooling you down in the process.

When it comes to safety, the Nazaire’R features the bare essentials for motorcycle pants. We find a full Kevlar liner beneath the cotton exterior. Polyester fibers on the main structure of the pants offer additional reinforcement, while the large mesh panels are made out of an abrasion-resistant Coolmesh fabric. As for actual protectors, the Nazaire’R is outfitted with CE-rated Smoothway knee protectors as standard. These protectors are height-adjustable in two levels ensuring a perfect fit and optimum protection in the unlikely event you go down.

DXR is marketing the Nazaire’R riding pants as a practical yet stylish everyday pair of pants. As such, it comes with notable creature comforts such as four pockets for you to store all your personal belongings. You won’t have to worry about your things falling out, either, as these pockets are secured by either a zipper or strap. The pants also feature a raised back for added lower back support, especially when seated on your motorcycle. Belt loops are also included so you can wear a standard belt, as well as hang your keys and other trinkets for quick and easy access.

The DXR Nazaire’R riding pants are available in a bunch of colorways. There’s beige, perfect for the ADV and retro bike crowd; blue, much more suited to standard and sport riders for the street; and gray, a color that matches all types of riding styles. It’s priced rather affordably at just 99.90 Euros, or the equivalent of $113 USD. International shipping options are available for an added fee on the Motoblouz online retail platform.