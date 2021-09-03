Dexter Launches Affordable Rafal Full-Face Helmet

Dexter, a helmet manufacturer under the French motorcycle gear and equipment manufacturer, Motoblouz, has released a new sporty helmet called the Rafal. With an impressive array of affordable lids for retro and adventure aficionados, it’s refreshing to see the budget-oriented gear maker turn its attention towards the sportbike-riding circle.

The Rafal, despite its affordable price tag of just 129.90 Euros, or the equivalent of $153 USD, doesn’t skimp on safety. Let’s take a closer look. For starters, the Rafal is constructed out of a composite fiber outer shell. This gives it significantly better impact absorption and dissipation properties than that of conventional thermoplastic helmets made out of polycarbonate materials. Dexter advertises the Rafal as a lightweight sporty helmet tipping the scales at just 1,300 grams.

Inside the lid, a multiple-density EPS liner further adds impact protection in the fortuitous event of a crash. This combo of composite fibers and multi-density liner affords the Rafal an ECE 22.05 safety certification. For added longevity and comfort, the Rafal’s visor is coated in an anti-UV layer and has been treated with an anti-scratch solution, as well. The visor can be easily removed and swapped out for tinted options thanks to a quick-release system. Included in the package is a Pinlock anti-fog insert, as well as a second smoked visor which is Pinlock-compatible, too.

The Dexter Rafal is equipped with a fully removable inner lining which is made out of a quick-drying fabric. Emergency cheek foam removal tabs are also included for added safety. Just like all other sportbike-oriented helmets in the market, the Rafal makes use of a double-D ring strap, which has been proven as the safest and most secure helmet closure on the market. For additional comfort and sound-deadening, the Rafal gets a removable chin curtain.

Dexter is offering the Rafal full-face helmet in two color options—plain black and a colorful graphic option with white and yellow elements. Sizing is from XS to 2XL. For more information on the Rafal, as well as other affordable helmet and gear options from Dexter and Motobluz, be sure to visit their official website linked below.