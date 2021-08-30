When Ashmore Ellis and Anya Violet realized they were some of the only women constantly running into each other at different motorcycle events, they decided it was time for a much-needed change. They wanted to make more connections with like-minded ladies in the two-wheel world who shared their love of riding, so with a flyer shared to their Instagram accounts and a lot of unexpected reposts, they found themselves greeted at a Temecula gas station by 50 other excited women on street bikes (they expected 15) ready to ride...without any idea of where they were going.

They ripped out to Borrego Springs that day, camped out on a dry lakebed, and the rest, as they say, was history. “Those 50 women were so enthusiastic about it and felt like it was something that was kind of missing,” recalls Violet. The immediate support led to the creation of Babes Ride Out and a few years later, Babes in the Dirt, women’s only motorcycle and dirt bike events that now attract hundreds of attendees of all skill levels.

“When you’re riding dirt there’s a certain sense of freedom about it that you just can’t get riding street [bikes]. I think it’s really due to the space and being in nature,” says Ellis. “I got into dirt biking just watching other women do it. I’d been riding street for a few years, and it never really clicked with me until probably around year three of Babes in the Dirt, so it took me a while to really love it.”

Anya, on the other hand, has been riding dirt bikes since she was six. “My mom rode dirt bikes and got us kids into it, and I was really the only one that really took to it,” she says. “I went from a 50cc motorcycle to a 125 and a 125 to a 250 and just kept upgrading and really fell in love with it.”

Aside from getting exclusive access to destinations that you can only reach by off-road vehicles, both Babes founders love the camaraderie that comes with the particulars of the sport. “I just love the teamwork it takes to get through certain sections,” says Ellis. “Maybe in your mind you don’t think you can do it but there’s your friend over there cheering you on and clapping when you get to the top.”

There’s a certain advantage to having a buddy with you when throwing a leg over a dual sport, as “you can get into some hairy terrain,” according to Violet.

“Maintenance is super important,” says Violet. “You want to have your bike running optimally at all times.”

“It only takes one time to forget something or just overlook a problem and not fix it right away,” Violet adds. “You don’t want to get stuck somewhere 100 miles out with no help and no one in sight. There’s no tow trucks that can get out here so you’re leaving the bike for dead.”

