Royal Enfield is celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2021 and it’s invited a few friends to the party to help celebrate. On August 24, 2021, the world’s longest continually-operating motorcycle manufacturer announced its collaboration with Belstaff, the legendary British rugged clothing specialist that’s been creating quality gear since 1924.

Belstaff’s goal has been outfitting adventurers ever since the beginning, and Royal Enfields are hardy, sturdy bikes that can take a licking and happily keep ticking. The math completely makes sense here, and so the two companies have created a limited-edition collection to mark that 120th anniversary occasion.

Two limited-edition Belstaff x Royal Enfield waxed jackets headline the collaboration. The Trialmaster Waxed Cotton Jacket is a classic that’s been around in one form or another since 1948, and was originally built to tackle the Scottish Six Days Trial. It comes with a Royal Enfield riveted plaque, a dark olive lining, four front pockets and one interior pocket, a slanted map pocket and an adjustable belt to dial in your fit. Corduroy linings at the cuffs, collar, and hem and an antique brass zipper and hardware complete the look.

Gallery: Royal Enfield x Belstaff 120 Years Limited Edition Collection

6 Photos

Meanwhile, the Brooklands Motorcycle Jacket boasts a waterproof membrane, dark olive lining, detachable quilted lining, a pocket for a back protector, an interior zipped valuables pocket, quilted patches on the shoulders and elbows, and CE-certified level A D3O armor included at the shoulders and elbows.

Two casual pieces are part of the collection as well, which can be worn under either jacket, on or off your bike. A zip-through sweatshirt is made of soft, cotton loopback jersey cloth, and has two side pockets and a chest pocket as well as a 120 Years Royal Enfield patch on the sleeve. It comes in your choice of black, olive, or gray.

Finally, the 120 Years T-shirt is a classic short-sleeve cotton crewneck tee, also made of cotton jersey cloth. It features a vintage Belstaff logo on the left side of the chest, and a 120 Years Royal Enfield logo on the back. It comes in your choice of white or olive.

It’s unclear whether the sweatshirt or t-shirt are limited-edition items, but the two riding jackets are strictly limited to just 500 units each. They’ll be available from Royal Enfield UK’s shop in September, 2021. Prices range from 45 pounds for the t-shirt (that’s $62) up through 536 pounds (approximately $738) for the Brooklands Motorcycle Jacket.