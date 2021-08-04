Since introducing the Himalayan adventure bike in 2016, Royal Enfield has revised the platform on a consistent basis. In 2020, the small-capacity ADV earned switchable ABS and then adopted improved ergonomics and a Tripper navigation system in 2021. Throughout the yearly iterations, the Himalayan has stayed true to its roots as a utilitarian and user-friendly lightweight adventurer.

Most recently, Royal Enfield revisited the model with its “Home” short film. Presented alongside Coconut Films, the short captures the raw beauty of the Himalayans as a lone rider journey back home to India’s Ladakh region. Paired with the stunning cinematography, the poetic narration and swelling orchestral soundtrack only add gravitas to the piece.

Enfield spares no expense as well, casting international beauty pageant titleholder and entrepreneur Chum Darang as the main protagonist. While the plot centers on a weary traveler’s return home, it’s hard not to appreciate the film’s casting. Of course, brands such as REV’IT! And Husqvarna supports women in the off-road world with events and sponsorships, but the Himalayan represents an exciting entry point for women getting into the segment.

Aside from representation within the video, Royal Enfield has a history of empowering women riders with its Build Train Race (BTR) program. Darang’s presence in the video not only reflects the diversity within the Himalayan’s customer base but hints at Enfield's plan to diversify the lineup. Recently, Indian media outlet Motoroids revealed a potential road-focused Himalayan variant.

Despite “Home” showing the Himalayan in its natural element, we can’t help but wonder if Royal Enfield is preparing more revisions for the platform in 2022. If the range includes a street-biased trim, will the standard earn more off-road-oriented upgrades? Will the lineup earn more than new colorways in 2022? Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for Royal Enfield to officially announce its plans for the seemingly expanding Himalayan lineup. For now, we’re glad it's safe and sound at home.