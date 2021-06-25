The Husqvarna Motorcycles Women's Trailride launched to a positive reception in 2019, drawing 130 participants to Queensland, Australia. Unfortunately, COVID-19 ruined the 2020 edition, but the 2021 Women's Trailride returned with a vengeance. Hosting 230 dirt bike and enduro riders, the second annual two-day festival not only built up the event’s presence but also built up the female off-roading community.

Organized by Jemma Wilson Events, the weekend encouraged women to ride dirt bikes and explore together. Held at the Green Park Conondale MX Park on June 20, 2021, attendees had an assortment of enduro loops, grass tracks, and motocross circuits to hone their skills. Hand-picked riding experts, skilled mechanics, and coaches provided additional support on and off-track.

“We've had everybody from near first-timers and girls who used to race together around 10 years ago, so it's really nice to see them crossing paths at our events,” noted founder Jemma Wilson. “Because we encourage everybody to come by themselves and leaving the hubbies at home, we help in unloading bikes, provide professional mechanics who also help teach the girls, pied-pipers and heaps of sweep riders who are all hand-selected to be a wonderful help.”

Wilson is no stranger to organizing motorcycle events. The former racer coordinates both co-ed and female-focused events to foster a women’s dirt-biking community. Aside from coaching, she’s also involved in the Fox Women’s Off-Road Campout and Fancy Ladies Road Ride. Wilson brought all those experiences together to deliver a well-rounded Husqvarna Motorcycles Women's Trailride.

Despite the professional atmosphere, the Ice Cream Relay Race was a definite highlight of the 2021 event. The festivities continued after dark as well, with live music and a bar by the campfire keeping the party going on Saturday night.

“It's so positive to see that everyone has to start somewhere, that riding can be such a great time and that we're all there to have a good time together,” added Wilson.