French Gear Maker Helstons Releases Lynx Textile Jacket

Many of you retro, scrambler, and café-racer enthusiasts will be familiar with Helstons as the boujee French gear maker with dapper leather jackets and gloves. While leather will always be in style, it simply isn’t a practical choice, especially for those living in more temperate regions.

That’s why Helstons has expanded its product portfolio to include textile jackets that don’t skimp on style, while offering equal if not even better levels of protection than it’s leather jackets. The newest product to roll out of Helstons’ textile jacket range is the Lynx, a simple, yet stylish jacket perfect for everyday use.

The Lynx incorporates a classic bomber style which pays tribute to the aesthetic of the Air Force. It is, indeed, a timeless design perfect for all neo-retro motorcycles and even scooters. As is the case with all of Helstons’ products, the Lynx offers maximum levels of protection, and is made out of an abrasion-resistant material. It gets ribbed sections on the cuffs, waist, and collar, and leather inserts on the top of the shoulders which not only offer additional reinforcement, but add a dash of classic style.

Diving into the technical bits for a while, we find that the Lynx offers standard protectors on the elbows, shoulders, and back—all CE-rated, of course. There’s also the possibility of upgrading the back protector to a level 2 version, for added safety. The back protector housing, as well as all the inserts for the protectors are concealed underneath the outer layer. This means that all this protection comes without compromising the Lynx’s understated styling, keeping you looking stylish both on and off the motorcycle.

Helstons is offering the Lynx jacket in a variety of sizes ranging from S all the way to 4XL. It comes in two color options, blue or gray, and is adorned with various patches, all of which homages to the Air Force. As for pricing, the jacket will set you back 239 Euros, or roughly $270 USD. International shipping options are available from various Helstons dealers for an additional fee.