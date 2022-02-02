Leather jackets and classic bikes are a match made in heaven. Triumph is doing something right by offering on-brand gear once again with the addition of the Braddan Jacket to its lineup.

Quilting may be an acquired taste for some, but it’s a desirable design detail for others. Personally, it’s a matter of getting the right bike with the right jacket, and without a doubt, Triumph has the perfect lineup to pair this leather with.

The Braddan jacket is the brand’s newest article. Made of full-grain leather with a very vintage style, consider it if you have any of Triumph’s classic twins, or perhaps even the new Speed Triple RR.

Triumph added quilted panels to the upper arm and the shoulder area, and the Triumph logo is debossed in the lower back of the jacket, along with Triumph logos on each of the collar snaps. Further detailing can be seen on the inside, as the jacket is lined with a quilted thermal lining in red. Accordion gussets are located in the arms and shoulders for added comfort and mobility, and for convenience, two outer pockets are designed in as well as one inside zip pocket, with a connection point that’s compatible with any pair of Triumph jeans.

Retro styling, however, doesn’t mean retro protection. D3O LP1 armor on the shoulders and elbows (CE EN 1621-1:2012) is standard as well as a D3O BP3 back protector (CE EN 1621: 2014). All of the armor pieces are removable.

You can also have it in any color, as long as it is black, meaning it’s only available in black. You at least get a variety of sizes, from XS to XXXL. For the price of $525 USD, however, it’s not a cheap jacket to buy, though it will last a long time given enough care. The CE-certified D3O armor alone makes it a great value, and everything else is an added bonus.