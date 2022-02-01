It’s February 1, 2022, which means it’s still winter in the northern hemisphere. Since it’s inside season for many of us, we’ll take all the moto-related fun we can find during these frigid winter months. If you’re in the same boat, and you’re also in the U.S., then you may want to pay a visit to the Triumph Sneak Peek tour to check out some of Hinckley’s finest new 2022 models.

Triumph has been offering sneak peeks at its upcoming models for the last few years, winding throughout North America to get us all excited for riding season while we’re hibernating. The 2021 winter tour started in November, but it goes through March, 2022—so there are two months packed with dates to check out. It’s your chance to get up close with the all-new 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200, Speed Triple 1200 RR, and Tiger Sport 660.

Here’s the calendar for February and March, 2022, so you can see if Triumph is bringing these new machines to a location near you.

February 1 and 2, 2022: Fort Collins, Colorado—North Colorado Powersports

February 1 and 2, 2022: North Versailles, Pennsylvania—Mosites Motorsports Triumph

February 1 and 2, 2022: San Antonio, Texas—Triumph San Antonio

February 3, 2022: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania—Pittsburgh Triumph

February 3 and 4, 2022: Denver, Colorado—Erico Powersports

February 3 and 4, 2022: Katy, Texas—Triumph Katy

February 4 and 5, 2022: Cleveland, Ohio—Triumph Cleveland

February 5, 2022: Lakewood, Colorado—Foothills Triumph Motorcycles

February 5, 2022: Shenandoah, Texas—Woodlands Premium Motorcycles

February 8 and 9, 2022: Colorado Springs, Colorado—Triumph Colorado Springs

February 8 and 9, 2022: Shelby Township, Michigan—Triumph Detroit

February 8 and 9, 2022: Orange, Texas—TBD

February 10, 2022: Mecosta, Michigan—Lakeside Triumph

February 10 and 11, 2022: New Orleans, Louisiana—Triumph New Orleans

February 10 and 11, 2022: Kansas City, Missouri—Engle Motors

February 11 and 12, 2022: Indianapolis, Indiana—Triumph Indianapolis

February 12, 2022: Olathe, Kansas—Triumph Kansas City

February 15 and 16, 2022: St. Charles, Illinois—Windy City Triumph

February 15 and 16, 2022: Chattanooga, Tennessee—Pandora's European Motorsports Triumph

February 17, 2022: Woodstock, Illinois—Woodstock Triumph

February 18 and 19, 2022: Dulles, Virginia—Triumph Dulles

February 18 and 19, 2022: Waukesha, Wisconsin—Triumph Waukesha

February 19, 2022: Murfreesboro, Tennessee—Triumph Murfreesboro

February 22 and 23, 2022: Reedsburg, Wisconsin—Triumph Sauk County

February 24, 2022: Belle Plaine, Minnesota—Belle Plaine Motorsports

February 25, 2022: Monticello, Minnesota—Moon Motor Sales, Inc.

February 25 and 26, 2022: Metuchen, New Jersey—Triumph Metuchen

February 26, 2022: Lakeville, Minnesota—Motoprimo South

March 1 and 2, 2022: Port Clinton, Pennsylvania—Hermy's Triumph

March 1 and 2, 2022: Marne, Iowa—Baxter Cycles

March 3, 2022: Omaha, Nebraska—Baxter Cycles Omaha Triumph

March 8 through 10, 2022: Douglasville, Georgia—Freewheeling Triumph

March 11 and 12, 2022: Roswell, Georgia—Triumph Roswell

For the most current information regarding things like Triumph Sneak Peek tour hours, local pandemic mitigations being observed by shops, and so on, please contact the local Triumph dealers listed here for further information.