It’s February 1, 2022, which means it’s still winter in the northern hemisphere. Since it’s inside season for many of us, we’ll take all the moto-related fun we can find during these frigid winter months. If you’re in the same boat, and you’re also in the U.S., then you may want to pay a visit to the Triumph Sneak Peek tour to check out some of Hinckley’s finest new 2022 models.
Triumph has been offering sneak peeks at its upcoming models for the last few years, winding throughout North America to get us all excited for riding season while we’re hibernating. The 2021 winter tour started in November, but it goes through March, 2022—so there are two months packed with dates to check out. It’s your chance to get up close with the all-new 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200, Speed Triple 1200 RR, and Tiger Sport 660.
Here’s the calendar for February and March, 2022, so you can see if Triumph is bringing these new machines to a location near you.
- February 1 and 2, 2022: Fort Collins, Colorado—North Colorado Powersports
- February 1 and 2, 2022: North Versailles, Pennsylvania—Mosites Motorsports Triumph
- February 1 and 2, 2022: San Antonio, Texas—Triumph San Antonio
- February 3, 2022: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania—Pittsburgh Triumph
- February 3 and 4, 2022: Denver, Colorado—Erico Powersports
- February 3 and 4, 2022: Katy, Texas—Triumph Katy
- February 4 and 5, 2022: Cleveland, Ohio—Triumph Cleveland
- February 5, 2022: Lakewood, Colorado—Foothills Triumph Motorcycles
- February 5, 2022: Shenandoah, Texas—Woodlands Premium Motorcycles
- February 8 and 9, 2022: Colorado Springs, Colorado—Triumph Colorado Springs
- February 8 and 9, 2022: Shelby Township, Michigan—Triumph Detroit
- February 8 and 9, 2022: Orange, Texas—TBD
- February 10, 2022: Mecosta, Michigan—Lakeside Triumph
- February 10 and 11, 2022: New Orleans, Louisiana—Triumph New Orleans
- February 10 and 11, 2022: Kansas City, Missouri—Engle Motors
- February 11 and 12, 2022: Indianapolis, Indiana—Triumph Indianapolis
- February 12, 2022: Olathe, Kansas—Triumph Kansas City
- February 15 and 16, 2022: St. Charles, Illinois—Windy City Triumph
- February 15 and 16, 2022: Chattanooga, Tennessee—Pandora's European Motorsports Triumph
- February 17, 2022: Woodstock, Illinois—Woodstock Triumph
- February 18 and 19, 2022: Dulles, Virginia—Triumph Dulles
- February 18 and 19, 2022: Waukesha, Wisconsin—Triumph Waukesha
- February 19, 2022: Murfreesboro, Tennessee—Triumph Murfreesboro
- February 22 and 23, 2022: Reedsburg, Wisconsin—Triumph Sauk County
- February 24, 2022: Belle Plaine, Minnesota—Belle Plaine Motorsports
- February 25, 2022: Monticello, Minnesota—Moon Motor Sales, Inc.
- February 25 and 26, 2022: Metuchen, New Jersey—Triumph Metuchen
- February 26, 2022: Lakeville, Minnesota—Motoprimo South
- March 1 and 2, 2022: Port Clinton, Pennsylvania—Hermy's Triumph
- March 1 and 2, 2022: Marne, Iowa—Baxter Cycles
- March 3, 2022: Omaha, Nebraska—Baxter Cycles Omaha Triumph
- March 8 through 10, 2022: Douglasville, Georgia—Freewheeling Triumph
- March 11 and 12, 2022: Roswell, Georgia—Triumph Roswell
For the most current information regarding things like Triumph Sneak Peek tour hours, local pandemic mitigations being observed by shops, and so on, please contact the local Triumph dealers listed here for further information.
Source: Triumph Motorcycles
