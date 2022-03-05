Helstons is a name that is recognized by some of the classier riders out there. Thanks to its traditional style and attention to detail, the brand has found a home with cafe racers and cruiser enthusiasts who appreciate a well-fitted and quality garment. Helstons makes a wide range of gear that include gloves, pants, and jackets among other things.

The newest leather jacket in the brand’s lineup is the Elron, and for Helstons enthusiasts, the name kind of sounds familiar. That’s because the model is based on the textile version of the Elron that came first. The leather version takes the styling of the textile variant and replaces the mesh panels with full-grain cowhide.

Tanned to perfection, the outer shell of this model has a thickness that ranges from 0.9 mm to 1.1 mm. Leather strips on the shoulder add a pop of color, while a crest on each shoulder gives it an old-school vibe.

Inside, the garment is equipped with a sewn-in cotton liner. Don’t let the Elron’s classic style fool you, because it comes with thermal and waterproof liners that can adapt to almost any weather condition. Whether it’s cold out or a little wet, this jacket’s got you covered.

In terms of comfort and fit, you can adapt this jacket with a set of waist cinches, and cuff cinches. Ease of wearing is brought about by cuff zippers and storage options include two zipper pockets along with three inner pockets.

Being a motorcycle jacket, the Elron comes with a set of CE-certified elbow pads, shoulder pads, and a back protector.

You can get the Helstons Elron leather jacket for the price of €459 EUR, or about $500 USD for us over the Atlantic. Sizes range from S to 4XL. Check out the jacket at Helstons’ website and perhaps place your order.