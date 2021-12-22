Ever since Indian introduced its latest-generation Chief in February, 2021, the brand has launched the 2022 Chief Build-Off and the Create A Legend design contest. Apparently, those two competitions haven’t displayed the Chief’s full custom potential, as Indian partners with the Wheels and Waves festival for yet another design contest.

Similar to the U.S.-based Build-Off, the new competition will tap four master builders for very different renditions of the big-bore cruiser. However, all custom shops hail from France, with Baak, Lucky Cat Garage, Mystic Mechanic, and Tank Machine adding their signature style to the 2022 Chief.

While the four French builders duke it out for custom supremacy, Indian’s Super Voter Panel will help determine the winner. The judging panel includes Swedish chopper customizer Ola Stenegärd, master builder and frequent Indian collaborator Roland Sands, photographer Michael Lichter, and moto journalists Paul d’Orleans, Tadashi Kono, and Katharina Weber.

Gallery: Indian Motorcycle X Wheels and Waves Design Contest

5 Photos

Under the contest rules, organizers will tally the totals based on public votes collected from Austria, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom between December 17, 2021-February, 18, 2022. Indian will then add those public votes to the Super Voters rankings for the final results.

Public Vote

First = 4 points

Second = 3 Points

Third = 2 Points

Fourth = 1 Point

Super Voter’s Ranking

First = 4 Points

Second = 3 Points

Third = 2 Points

Fourth = 1 Point

The winning design will then be committed to a 2022 Indian Chief for the Wheels and Waves festival in Biarritz, France. One lucky public voter will win the one-of-a-kind cruiser and a VIP pass to the summer 2022 event. The latest Indian Chief design contest adds a uniquely European flavor to the American V-twin and should show the full range of the Chief’s custom possibilities.