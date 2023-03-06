Indian Motorcycle and iconic whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s have fostered a lucrative relationship since 2018. Two entities pull out all the stops on an annual basis with the Jack Daniel’s-branded Indian cruisers and tourers. Thanks to special liveries and robust accessories packages, the limited-run motorcycles regularly sell out shortly after hitting the market.

Now, in the partnership’s six years, Indian and JD will collaborate on the duo’s seventh joint project. It’s only fitting for the pair to turn to Jack Daniel’s legendary Old No. 07 Tennessee Whiskey for inspiration. Building on the stylish yet minimalist Chief Bobber Dark Horse, the designers dial up the classic cruiser aesthetic to 11.

Indian’s top-shelf Thunder Stroke 116 still beats at the heart of the Chief Bobber Dark Horse’s steel-tube frame. That big-bore V-twin even earns a special finish with non-machined highlighted cylinders and heads along with Cloud Silver painted rockers and pushrod tubes. The finish resembles the raw-metal look of the period and only makes each of the 177 Jack Daniel’s Chief Bobber Dark Horse units produced worldwide that much more coveted.

Gallery: 2023 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

8 Photos

The limited-edition trim also stamps each unit’s serial number on its floating solo seat and Montana Silversmiths Badge. For equal attribution, the team etches the Jack Daniel’s signature on the rear fender and exhaust. Of course, the era-inspired paint job steals the show with its Super Graphite Metallic base, scalloped race stripes, and Indian “I” logo on the tank. Old No. 07 influenced the variant so much that the team actually mixed the Tennessee Whiskey into the paint before application.

The designers complement that lovely livery with white center rims and a tinted Klock Werks Flared Deflector. On the tech front, the model’s four-inch TFT touchscreen display comes with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation (with weather and traffic overlays) available as standard. Yet another upgrade from Indian’s catalog, the Pathfinder Adaptive LED improves visibility around blind corners.

“The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is yet another powerful and dynamic representation of the quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that is core to both of our brands,” Indian Motorcycle Vice President Aaron Jax stated. “This time, we decided to pay homage to Jack Daniel’s® iconic Old No. 7 – the most iconic of Jack Daniel’s whiskeys – pairing it with the Chief Bobber Dark Horse. Both products are timeless American originals that share a combination of no-nonsense simplicity and premium quality.”

All that premium quality adds up to a $24,499 price tag for the ultra-limited Chief Bobber Dark Horse. The special variant is only available through Indian Motorcycle dealers and the order window opens on March 14, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. EST.