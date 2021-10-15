When Indian Motorcycle’s Challenger hit the scene in October, 2019, it represented a bold new approach to American V-twin baggers. Harnessing the firm’s 108 cubic-inch Powerplus mill, the newcomer cut to the front of the class with 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lb of torque. Similar to the Challenger, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye Whiskey favors boldness with a 70-percent rye grain bill.

For Indian and Jack Daniel's sixth annual collaboration bike, the Challenger and Rye Whiskey were a natural fit. Of course, Brian Klock of Klock Werks Kustoms lent a hand to the limited-edition project, amplifying the bagger’s style with Jack Daniel’s rock-and-roll attitude. Drawing much inspiration from the rye grain itself with Rye Metallic paint and gold and green accents.

If the random passerby isn’t aware that the Challenger is a special-run model, the Jack Daniel’s branding on the seat, gas tank, and floorboards should leave no doubt. Of course, a stamped Jack Daniel’s Montana Silversmiths badge displays the bike’s number among the 107-unit series.

Gallery: 2022 Jack Daniel’s Indian Challenger Dark Horse

5 Photos

The Jack Daniel’s Indian Challenger Dark Horse isn’t just a styling exercise, however. The limited-edition bagger also sports the brand’s Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight, Pathfinder S LED driving lights, Powerband audio, and Fox’s electronically adjustable preload (rear shocks). Indian will open the ordering window on October 21, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Before securing the $36,999 bike, customers must fill out the form on the brand's website and contact the local dealership. Afterward, Sales representatives will confirm if the customer was able to purchase one of the 107 worldwide units and bikes will start shipping before the end of October, 2021.

“We’re proud to continue this unique partnership with Jack Daniel’s and Klock Werks – two respected brands with whom we share the age-old American ethos of uncompromising quality and craftsmanship,” said Indian Motorcycle Vice President Aaron Jax. “The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse takes our award-winning bagger to an even higher level, representing the highest levels of premium technology and craftsmanship – just as JackDaniel’s has done with its Tennessee Rye whiskey.”