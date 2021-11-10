Indian Motorcycle Europe and London tattoo shop No Regrets Studio have already brought us custom 2022 Indian Chief designs from world-renowned tattoo artists. First, Australia’s Mayonaize applied a pattern-heavy graphic to the big-bore cruiser before Japan’s Shige adorned the Chief with an Oni demon and cherry blossom design.

While Indian will commit those digital renders to steel for the VIP London event in Spring 2022, the brand is holding the Create A Legend contest to award one lucky participant with an Indian Chief painted in the winning design. Thanks to No Regrets’ worldwide tattoo artist network, the competition features 31 different art renderings. Each tattoo artist left the fenders black and focused their efforts on the Chief’s four-gallon gas tank.

From David Jorquera’s photorealistic skull to Matt Manson’s geometric shapes to Jo Harrison’s vibrant phoenix wings, the collection of art is just as diverse as it is impressive. Sadly, Indian fans can only vote for one design between November 8, 2021 and January 31, 2022. Once Indian tallies the ballots, those that voted for the winning submission will enter a prize drawing for an Indian Motorcycle Chief Art-Bike modeled after the top design.

Award-winning builders at the U.K.’s acclaimed Indian Motorcycle dealership Krazy Horse will modify and paint the prize bike based on the artist’s digital rendering. Aside from the one-of-a-kind livery, the 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse also features the firm’s 116 Thunderstroke V-twin producing 120 lb-ft of torque, four-inch round touchscreen with Ride Command, and stripped-down design.

Starting at $16,999, the Chief Dark Horse is a back-to-basics cruiser with modern technology, and with a one-off tattoo-inspired paint job, one lucky winner will certainly stand out from the crowd.