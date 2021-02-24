French workshop BAAK made headlines in August, 2019, with a bolt-on bathtub fairing for Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650. However, the brand has been crafting and exporting its custom creations from Lyon, France, since 2013. So far, the boutique has served 96 countries and ships 65 percent of its products abroad.

With such fanfare in the States, founder Remi Reguin felt it was time to set up shop in Burbank, California. The showroom, lounge, and small-scale factory will function as Baak’s U.S. headquarters and cater to customers on a personal level. Custom builds for American customers will be assembled in the 7200-square-foot space, but all parts will be French-made to maintain consistency and quality.

“For us French people, the USA stands for freedom, great spaces, and a reservoir of creative energy for motorcycle enthusiasts,” said Reguin. “It clearly reaffirmed our will for opening a venue closer to our American friends.”

Baak’s collective of craftsmen have built over 150 custom bikes in the past eight years and the first U.S.-built example already shipped to a customer in Las Vegas. While full builds will be on display at Baak’s showroom, bolt-on parts now account for 80 percent of the brand’s business. From headlights to handlebars, from fenders to fairings, the company’s catalog makes it easy to personalize your modern classic.

Though Baak continues to broaden its portfolio, the team specializes in Triumphs, Royal Enfields, Moto Guzzis, and BMW R nine-Ts. Whether you’re looking for a plug-and-play exhaust for your Bonneville or an entire V9 rebuild, Baak has it covered. Best yet, if you’re on the West Coast, you can now work with the Baak team directly on a custom build of your own.