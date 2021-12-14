Fantic Motor has been revving its engines up lately, both on and off the track. At EICMA 2021, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer released its 2022 off-road model range, alongside a number of very impressive street bikes. On top of that, Fantic also announced that it was leveling up its game in the racing scene by making its debut in the 2022 MXGP, the premiere class of competitive motocross.

This follows an impressive 2021 season in the MX2 category with the covering of Nicholas Lapucci at the Internazionali d’Italia of Motocross. Apart from this win, Lapucci also bagged the Italian Prestige Title, as well as the EMX250 European Championship. Given all this, it really isn’t surprising that team manager Marco Maddii decided to renew Lapucci’s contract for the 2022 season, alongside Fantic’s debut in MXGP. While Fantic gears up to participate in the premier class next year, it will also continue developing young talents in the 125 and 250 categories.

Commenting on Fantic’s debut in MXGP, as well as Nicholas Lapucci’s impressive performance, Marco Maddii stated, "We are very happy to make our debut in MXGP with Nicholas, it is an exciting and difficult challenge, but we will try to do our best to perform well in the premier class.” Lapucci will be joined in MXGP by Cornelius Tøndel, who also delivered an impressive performance in this year’s season. Meanwhile, Alexis Fueris and Cas Valk comprise Fantic’s racers in the European 125 class.

Nicholas Lapucci expressed his excitement towards the upcoming 2022 MXGP season stating, "I'm really happy to have renewed my contract with Fantic and the Maddii team. I am very excited about this new world challenge. It will be an important season and I'm happy to be with Fantic Factory Team Maddii again. I'm sure they will give me the best possible support to undertake this new adventure. It will be my second year with the Team and there will be even more feeling, I can't wait to start this new page of my career. I want to thank the Maddii family and Fantic for the trust they have placed in me and all the sponsors who are giving me a hand."