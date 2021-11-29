Buoyed by the Caballero platform, Fantic motorcycle has diversified its portfolio in recent years. In January, 2021, the brand finalized a deal to acquire Motori Minarelli in order to develop a lineup of electric motorcycles and scooters. On the other hand, Fantic’s new two-stroke and four-stroke enduros push for the utmost off-road performance. Those two divergent branches of Fantic came together at this year's EICMA show, though.

Based on the firm’s XEF 450 model, the new Fantic XEF 450 Rally will enter Dakar 2022 with legendary rider Franco Picco at the helm. The Rally will feature the same aluminum perimeter frame housing a liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC 450cc single, but the competition bike will don rally-appropriate bodywork. A 7.9-gallon gas tank, navigation tower, and Plexiglas fairing will also help Picco traverse the desert plains.

With all that additional weight, Fantic adjusted the KYB suspension and adopted a 300mm front disc for improved braking power. Fantic claims that the XEF 450 Rally will be available at the end of summer 2022 and will carry a competitive price tag. Of course, an accessories catalog will offer owners even more performance parts for off-road domination.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Fantic also rolled out its latest electric scooter concept. The 3kW (4 horsepower) motor will offer three different mapping configurations while the die-cast aluminum trellis frame keeps things light.

Users can add a second 2200Wh lithium battery to the stock power unit for a total of 4400Wh. In that setup, Fantic reports a 100-km (62-mile) range. The 16-inch wheelset, 220mm front disc, and 180mm rear rotor prioritize safety and stability while 100mm of travel at the front and 85mm of travel out back provide enough comfort for urban streets.

While Fantic hasn’t announced a release date for its electric scooter it plans to produce L1 (50cc equivalent) and L3 (125cc equivalent) versions as well. Until then, the brand plans to manufacture the urban mobility vehicles at Motori Minarelli’s plant in Bologna, Italy.