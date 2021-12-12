Who doesn’t like free stuff? All you have to do if you want a new ride this Christmas is to comment on TXT Racing’s social media post and hope that you get chosen on the draw date. A brand new 2022 TXT Racing 300 will be given to a lucky commenter who will be announced on December 27, 2021.

GASGAS posted on its Instagram on December 7, 2021, about a giveaway happening this Christmas season. Fans and followers of the brand’s Instagram page will be given from December 7 to December 25, 2021, in order to log in their entries.

To be in the running for the giveaway, all you have to do is follow @gasgas.official on Instagram, like this post, tag three friends in the comments section, and you’re done! “What could be easier,” as the brand puts it.

Once the winner has been chosen, GASGAS will arrange for the bike to be delivered to the lucky commenter early in the New Year.

So why a trials bike? Well, GASGAS went on record to say that a trial bike is a great learning platform to hone life-ling motorcycle riding skills that are transferrable to any discipline.

Not that there’s much to complain about. The TXT Racing 300 is already pretty capable out of the box. Equipped with a super compact 300cc two-stroke motor mated to a six-speed transmission. It’s ultra-light at just 153 pounds, and it’s also sprung off the ground with a two-way Öhlins shock absorber in the rear, and a 39-millimeter Tech Forks for the front. Stopping power is provided by a set of Braktec front and rear calipers.

The TXT 300 Racing is the top-spec offering in the Racing lineup for the TXT models. That being said, it’s also a new model that GASGAS is giving away, and with the top-shelf stuff on this bike, it’ll make for a nice toy on the dirt if you get it. If not, don’t fret, it’s still for sale from GASGAS.