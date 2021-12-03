Few motorcycle racers can say that they’ve had an illustrious career as that of five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo. The Spanish rider, who stepped away from the glitz and glamor of Grand Prix motorcycle racing in 2019, has since been taking it easy and living a relatively quiet life outside of racing. He’s been involved with electric two-wheelers, in particular, with electric motorcycle manufacturer Super Soco.

That being said, judging from his social media channels, it seems that the high-speed, high-stakes world of racing is all but behind him. Recent developments following the recently concluded Carrara Cup Italia seem to suggest, however, that Lorenzo is looking to make a comeback into racing. Similar to many other motorcycle racers who have retired from two-wheeled racing, Lorenzo could soon be racing on four wheels aboard a Porsche 911 GT3.

In a report published by Motorcycle Sports, Jorge Lorenzo recently had a testing session at the Porsche Experience Center in Franciacorta, Italy. He reportedly ran a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, particularly, a race-spec Carrera Cup Italia car, through its paces. It’s highly speculated that this means Lorenzo is either interested in participating in the Carrera Cup, or he’s being invited to race in the series. As the racing concluded in the Cup on the weekend of November 27, Lorenzo was joined by Alberto Cerci, the 2021 Carrera Cup champion, for a full day of testing at the Franciacorta circuit.

As is usually the case with testing sessions such as these, the results of Lorenzo’s performance remain strictly confidential, and will be scrutinized by Porsche Italia’s sports department before decisions are made. Interestingly, Valentino Rossi, who has just officially retired following the end of this season, is also expected to compete in GT racing alongside Ferrari in the not-too-distant future.