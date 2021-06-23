In January, 2021, BMW took the wind out EICMA’s sails when the company announced that it would skip all trade shows indefinitely. Despite the Bavarian brand bowing out, Honda, Royal Enfield, and Benelli soon confirmed their attendance at the event. Scheduled for November 23-28, 2021, there’s still plenty of room for other manufacturers to RSVP, but that isn’t stopping EICMA organizers from planning a triumphant return.

In recent days, EICMA President Pietro Meda and Italian Motorcycle Federation (FMI) President Giovani Copioli met to plan further collaboration between the organizations.

“With EICMA, we have always had a fruitful collaboration and a common will to work for the development and defense of motorcycling,” noted Copioli. “Like all fans, we therefore look forward to the next edition of EICMA with great enthusiasm...”

Along with EICMA and FMI’s joint efforts on the race track, the two institutions oversaw the EICMA for Kids initiative in 2019. The program focused on educating children ages 4 through 11 on the world of bicycles and motorcycles. Featuring three separate events, the project served Monza and Milan throughout September, 2019.

The curriculum included courses on the importance of helmets and other protective gear before the participants took to the course. Organizers hope that establishing a firm foundation in road safety will result in a higher number of future motorcyclists. After such a successful project, EICMA and FMI are looking to bring the same energy to the 2021 show.

“There are common campaigns in favor of enthusiasts, safety, the promotion of the use of two wheels, the presence of the FMI in EICMA,” stated Meda, “but above all there is the desire, after a year of forced stop, to enhance the passion, to find ourselves, and huddle around what we love with new content.”

We’ll have to wait for EICMA’s official itinerary before we know more about FMI’s involvement, but we’ll glad to see one of the biggest trade shows not only recovering but planning for the future.