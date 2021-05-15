Back in April, 2021, Andrea Dovizioso tested the Aprilia RS-GP for the first time at Jerez. Things went very well between the veteran MotoGP racer and the team. In fact, they went so well that both decided to have a second round of testing together in May, at Mugello.

Fast-forward to those Mugello test dates, and the weather unfortunately didn’t cooperate. While Dovi was able to take the RS-GP out again at that very special track, it was pretty much raining during the entire two-day testing period. While they were able to get some information, he wasn’t able to push as hard as he might have liked.

“I was very happy to get back on the track with Aprilia, especially here in Mugello. It is a special circuit. The emotion I feel lapping on this track is unique. We weren’t lucky with the weather, but we still tried to exploit these two days of testing,” Dovizioso said in a statement.

“The grip was certainly not ideal for pushing hard, so we focused on understanding and improving the way the RS-GP performs in these conditions. At the end of the previous test, I did not express any definitive opinions because it was just an initial contact, and I think it would be wrong to do so now after two days of rain,” he continued.

For anyone wanting to read more into a potential Dovi and Aprilia MotoGP teamup, the man himself poured additional cold water on those presumptions.

“I clearly have some ideas, but I think it would be ideal to have another chance to get to know the Aprilia better,” he said. “I am very happy about the interest generated by my return to a MotoGP bike but, as I have already said, I do not have any long-term plans. I'm having fun, I am relaxed and I’ll evaluate my decisions one step at a time.”

After parting ways with Ducati at the end of the 2020 season, Dovizioso said he planned to take a sabbatical from racing in 2021, with a plan to return to the grid refreshed and recharged in 2022. While Dovi and Aprilia may have a third test, at this point, he seems keen to stress that there’s nothing more to it than that for the moment. Still, moments change, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.