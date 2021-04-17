From April 12 through 14, 2021, MotoGP veteran Andrea Dovizioso was busy testing with Aprilia Racing at Jerez. Prior to that date, he’d never so much as sat on the RS-GP, let alone ridden it. Still, although three days may not seem like a whole lot to you and me, both rider and team made every second count. It is, after all, something you get used to doing when you’re a racing team at that level.

While the two parties may not have known each other well at their introduction, Dovi quickly grew familiar enough to begin offering invaluable rider feedback to the race engineers. It’s a team sport, after all, and these behind-the-scenes interactions that build improvement, strength, and confidence are what push team development in a given racing discipline.

How did Dovi and Aprilia find their first time testing together? Apparently, it went so well that they’re planning to do a second two-day test period together very soon. From May 11 through 12, Dovi and Aprilia Racing will meet once more at Mugello, to experience a completely different track and see what they learned from Jerez.

“These were three very interesting days, partly because of the pleasure and interest in sharing the vision that Andrea gave us of the MotoGP bike. His experience showed us a clear and analytical method in approaching the fine tuning of the bike. We had a sincere exchange of ideas with him and we appreciated that. I hope he felt the same way about it,” Aprilia Racing technical director Romano Albesiano said in a statement.

“Getting back in the saddle of a MotoGP bike was quite a thrill, and for this I wish to thank Aprilia Racing,” said Andrea Dovizioso.

“These were three very interesting days, dedicated largely to finding the best position on the bike. Together, we decided to do another test at Mugello in about one month and in the meantime work on a few aspects of the bike.”

It’s unclear how or if the partnership between Aprilia and Dovi will develop in the future. Time will certainly tell, and it’s clear that his racing spirit is still quite strong.