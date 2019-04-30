Have you ever heard of a Brat bike? A brat-style motorcycle is sort of a combination of a scrambler or bobber or cafe racer; it’s a stripped-down custom bike without the cafe’s little windshield, without the scrambler’s high pipes, and with the bobber’s chopped-off tail; the brat’s distinctive style includes a flat seat and a short rake.

This fun video takes us on a visit to the original Brat Style Garage in Tokyo, Japan.

But first, we get a motorcycle tour of north Tokyo on his Triumph Speed Triple, with a few wrong turns and some fun theme music, which sounds for sure like Japanese rock and roll.

This is the original Brat Style shop and garage, which opened in Tokyo in 1998. The walls are stuffed full of awards and photos of the founder, Go Takamine. Most of the custom bikes seem to be just as much art as they are functional (in fact, some are more art than function; look closely and they seem to be missing some important bits). The Triumph TR6 Trophy in the window is presented like a jewel in a setting, with its primary chain uncovered and out for everyone to see. But there are Bratted-out (is that a term? It should be) old Harley-Davidsons and, of course, Japanese motorcycles.

Unusual for a Japanese custom shop, they’ve branched out and have opened a garage in Los Angeles. You can get aftermarket pieces in both shops to help turn your own bike into a Brat; the conversion isn’t a difficult one if you start with a relatively stock motorcycle.

The video’s narrator is Peter von Gomm, who is an American voice actor living (and riding) in Tokyo. His motovlogs are worth a follow; his million-dollar voice is really something. His narration style is fun and engaging, coupled with rides and motorcycle reviews he makes everything sound super professional.

Source: YouTube