You Can Carry Actual Stuff On Your Insane Italjet Dragster Now. Thanks, Givi

Friends, what are some motorbike designs that make you come very close to hyperventilating when you see them? I ask because I'm reasonably sure that if you're reading this, you have at least one of these that lives in your head rent-free.

Me, I have a few. Recently, the Honda CB1000F is definitely one (followed closely by the CB500 Super Four in that same livery, with those four glorious megaphone exhaust tips) that comes to mind. And for a few years now, the Italjet Dragster 700 Twin has definitely been among that number. That thing is absolute madness, in the best way possible.

What I love about it, besides its design, is that it splits the difference between a motorcycle and a scooter. Why can't you take elements from both, make it a secret third thing, then go out and ride and have fun?

Well, except ... what if you need somewhere to put your stuff? Friends, that's why Italjet just teamed up with Givi on both a rack and a luggage solution to fit your Dragster. Which Dragster? All of them, of course. From the most insane 700 Twin down to the 300, there's a Givi luggage solution that's now available.

While with some motorbikes, you could make a case for luggage kind of wrecking the lines, that's not the case here. To my mind (and eyes), the best luggage implementations tend to resemble different types of insect wing cases from the front. Unfurled, the creature is formidable.

What do you think?

Tightly balled up, it's just waiting for its moment and ready to strike. I think that's kind of cool, but of course, you may feel differently.

Do you have an Italjet Dragster 700 Twin, 459, or 300? If so, how are you liking it? Will you like it even more now that there's a solid luggage option available for your Dragster? Tell us about your plans for Dragster world domination in the comments.

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