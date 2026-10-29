Could This Inflatable Tent Replace Your Rooftop Tent?

We're big fans of rooftop tents here at RideApart. That sounds weird, but having one attached to your side-by-side is a proper use of the phrase "game-changer." It's become my go-to hunting and camping rig, or whenever I want to spend a few nights in the woods, as it stows away perfectly, sleeps awesomely, gets you off the cold, hard ground, and then packs up like a dream.

It literally made my elk hunts bearable over the last two seasons, as I was deep in the wilderness, and nowhere that would've been conducive or nice to sleep on the ground. Yes, I'm a crotchety old man now. Sue me.

But there are some limitations to rooftop tents. Chief being they're often way too small if you want to bring your entire family with, i.e., my wife, three kids, and our dog. Yeah, they aren't all cramming into our Roofnest with ease, and no one is sleeping soundly. Likewise, if I'm off with friends riding motorcycles, it's one-person tents all around. That's not fun. Enter Exod's new 10-person inflatable tent, which aims to give powersports campers and hunters a rooftop-tent-beating option.

At least, that's how I see it.

Exod Base-01 Inflatable Tent Exod Base-01 Inflatable Tent Exod Base-01 Inflatable Tent Photos by: Exod Photos by: Exod

The tagline for Exod's Base-01 tent is "Step Into the Future of Outdoor Living," and I can see why. The whole thing inflates to this giant-ass 10-person sleeping compartment, along with a big enough vestibule area that can either store a number of motorcycles or the back end of your side-by-side, truck, or SUV. Personally, I'm thinking UTV and in a hunting situation, as think of all the possibilities of getting back to camp with a full deer or elk when it's raining and you getting to work processing it all under the canopy.

Man, that sounds awesome.

According to the company, the whole system weighs just 44 pounds, which makes it more ideal for UTV campers than motorcyclists, but still absolutely doable. The interior height tops out at 8 feet, which makes more than enough for a giant like myself, but wildly good compared with most other tents, and especially with rooftop units. As for interior space, you've got a roomy 17 m². That translates to a whopping 182 square feet. Woof.

The Base-01 comes in two colors, white or gray, and the airframe fabric is made of HT Polyester Dacron + TPU 80 Microns, while the main sheet is made of 100D Polyester Ripstop PU Membrane 5000mm. There are also windows. And when fully built out, the Base-01 has a footprint of 18' 1" × 16'. Do you need that much room? Maybe, depending on your camping party.

About the only question I have is how you inflate the tent's structural pieces, as that's not detailed in the materials provided on the brand's site. I do see that other Exod tents in the past have come with a quasi bicycle pump, which makes sense given the prior tents were smaller. But when we're talking about something this large, you'd think you'd also offer something that's powered to inflate the tent and not huff and puff all day long.

What do you think?

What we do know is the price and it ain't cheap, but it's also well in line with rooftop tents these days. According to Exod, the Base-01 will set people back a cool $3,918.04. At least, it would if you wait. If you get in now, that price comes down to $3,352.92 for preorders. Shipments are set to begin in spring of next year, too, so it'll come right in time for next season's adventuring.

So who wants to go halvsies with me on it?

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