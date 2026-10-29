You Totally Want A BMW M1000R ATV, And These Guys Make Your Superbike Quad Dreams Real

Listen, I'm not sure what kinds of strange vehicular fantasies like to play themselves out in your mind. However, if you've ever in your life been the kind of person who wondered, "What if BMW took an M 1000 R and turned it into a quad?" then boy, have I got just the thing for you.

Nestled in the historic town of Euskirchen, located not far from the larger cities of Bonn and Cologne in Germany, sits the Exeet GmbH headquarters. We've talked about this company before, and some of the custom quads they've built out of superbikes in the past.

But that was before the Exeet MR existed. Not the kind you tip your hat to; the kind that's based on a BMW M 1000 R. Because each build is an individual, custom creation, you can choose to keep the paint and graphics found on the donor bike. Or you can choose not to do that, as well. The sky's the limit; well, as long as your bank account agrees, of course.

Exeet transforms the M 1000 R into the MR by utilizing a number of its in-house-developed technologies, including its specialized pushrod suspension with centralized shock absorbers. There's also a special compact stabilizer system, which sits right above the shock absorbers to assist in mass centralization while still offering weight savings. This isn't, strictly speaking, a racing machine; and yet still, it's clear that things learned at the track have made their way into how the engineers at Exeet thought about tackling the design challenges of how it builds its street-legal quad machines.

While you can of course take the Exeet MR to the track if you wish, according to the company, it's also completely road legal in Germany as a passenger car, on a standard Class B driver's license. With a claimed weight of 255 kilograms (about 562-ish pounds), it's probably one of the lightest-weight four-wheelers that you're apt to find on the road. And hey, since you can take a pillion on it, I suppose that does make it a passenger vehicle, of a sort!

What do you think?

Sadly, there doesn't appear to be a video of the MR, so I hope you'll accept this video of the Exeet Dea Rossa, which is based on a Ducati Streetfighter V4, instead. It gives you some idea of the flavor of what Exeet does, even if it's not the specific M you're looking for.

Typically, we're used to thinking of quads as off-road machines, but clearly that's not what Exeet's aim is with the hyperquads it's building. Not quite a kart, not quite a superbike, it's an interesting and somewhat bonkers proposition. As an engineering exercise, it's pretty fascinating. As a riding exercise, would you try it? Let us know in the comments.

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