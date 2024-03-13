I’m sure that anyone and everyone who’s into motorcycles would agree that superbikes are cool as hell. Powersports fans would also agree that quads are cool as hell. So what do you do if you somehow couldn’t decide if you wanted a superbike or a quad as your next fancy toy?

Well, the folks at Exeet Quads just might have exactly what you’re looking for. You combine the two.

We’ve seen a bunch of custom quads in the past, but none quite like what Exeet brings to the table. The German specialist occupies a very niche space, and specializes in customizing superbikes into some of the most badass quads on the planet.

A quick visit to Exeet’s official website reveals a whole bunch of custom creations, all of which boasting insane performance and a remarkable fit and finish—talk about a fine attention to detail. I mean, just look at the Blackbull H2, a wild quad based on none other than the Kawasaki Z H2.

Exeet Quads' Blackbull H2 based on a Kawasaki Z H2

At a glance, this four-wheeler can easily be mistaken as one of those AI-generated artworks we see all over social media. But this thing is very much real.

Exeet Quads took what is essentially the craziest liter-class naked bike in production, and somehow made it even crazier. The company reworked the entire suspension system, swapping out the front fork for a linkage steering system complete with a pair of RockShox shock absorbers. Out back, the swingarm has been fitted with a beefy axle to withstand all 200 ponies and 101 pound-feet dished out by the supercharged engine.

Exeet Quad based on a Kawasaki Z1000 Exeet's builds include quads based on bikes like the Kawasaki Z H2 and BMW S 1000 RR Exeet Quads - BMW S 1000 RR

Now, I have no idea what it feels like to ride this thing. But having ridden bikes like the Kawasaki Z H2, and I have no doubt that the Blackbull H2 superquad is nothing short of a thrilling experience.

Perhaps the most mind-boggling thing about the Blackbull H2 is the fact that it’s street legal—or at least Exeet claims it to be street legal, as the build boasts LoF approval (the categorization of quads and ATVs for street use in Germany) on the company’s website. Even crazier still, Exeet offers it with a two-year warranty.

The Blackbull H2 is just one of many rad superbike quad conversions by Exeet Quads. And I’m sure that you’ll end up scrolling through their Instagram page ogling at their crazy builds that look absolutely insane. Among their other projects include quad conversions of the Kawasaki Z H2, BMW S 1000 RR, and BMW F 900 R.

What do you think of Exeet’s wild superbike quads? Would you take them for a spin?