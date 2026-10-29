Is This The Suzuki Hayabusa Swapped Kids Bed a Dream? It Might Be

When I say the words "truck bed" to you, what's the first thing you think of? That probably depends on context. If you have kids, you probably think about the type of bed you sleep in. And if you're just thinking about trucks, then you're probably thinking about a pretty normal pickup truck bed, like the kind you load stuff into when you want to haul it around.

If you're thinking about the kids' type of truck bed, then you're on the right track to wrap your mind around this new build from the guys at BUM. This is essentially a go-kart that's powered by the engine from a Suzuki Hayabusa, then wrapped in the plastic panels from a children's truck bed, meant for sleeping and having all the sweet truck dreams you can have when you're small enough to sleep here.

This is a front-engined kart build, and of course one thing that's often a challenge when incorporating a motorcycle engine into any type of car build is how to get the power from that engine where it needs to go. Now, BUM will talk you through it as they go, getting the power hooked up, getting the steering setup to a nearly one-to-one ratio (actually slightly under, they think), getting the radiator plumbed in, getting the exhaust properly routed and welded together, and more. There's really a bunch of stuff they do in this relatively short video.

What do you think?

But then, you learn where this engine actually came from, You see, it's not just any old Hayabusa engine. No, this one is actually pretty Internet-famous. You may or may not remember Matt Spears, the guy who took a Hayabusa to Hell's Gate in Moab? I mean, among other things; the guy is nothing if not keen to do a whole bunch of machine madness for our general entertainment, and I'm hardly one to complain. It's all about the joy of crazy builds, right? Right.

Anyway, this is apparently that engine, and so it's pretty safe to say it's lived A Life already. That means there's a little bit of a question at the end as to whether it will successfully fire up. I won't spoil it for you; go ahead and watch to see what happens. What I will tell you is that this build does require a bit more work (for example, it's missing a seat, among a few other key things needed before it can actually go out and run through someone's dreams), but it's an impressive amount of things that have already been accomplished by the end of this video.

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