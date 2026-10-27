This Giant Scooter Proves Why You Shouldn't Give Up On Your Projects

If you're a serial DIYer, and/or you also have ADHD (two things that may or may not necessarily go hand-in-hand), then I'm going to bet that you also have an unfinished project (or ten) laying around. Maybe, if you're like me, you do eventually cycle through most of them.

But still, there might be one or two that sit forlornly off to one side, just waiting for their time in the sun. Your reasons for not finishing them will inevitably vary. Sometimes, you lose interest. Other times, you reach the outer limits of the skill set you have at that time, and maybe you don't have the time or energy to increase the needed skills to complete the project right then. Or maybe you hit some kind of roadblock, in terms of either materials or feasibility or something else.

As he explains in this video, in Superfast Matt's case, he had multiple monkeywrenches thrown into his plans to build this insanely gigantic not-quite-a-Razor Scooter. But two particularly large blows made it seem like much less of a priority, thus relegating it to the background for many years. One was the pandemic, and two was the event he was building it for not being held because of the pandemic.

While it's true that not every project is made to necessarily be witnessed by a large group of people, if yours is one that is, then a whole lot of motivation can go out the window if the event gets cancelled. Totally relatable content! Add in a few moves, plus the lure of a bunch of shiny new projects (and their associated challenges) that turn your head, and you have a recipe for a thing that sits around for the next two to ten years, or maybe even longer.

You didn't mean for it to happen, necessarily; it's just that life got in the way. Totally relatable content. In your mind, you think that you just put it aside a month ago, or maybe a year ago. Not six. Or twelve. Human brains are funny that way, in the same way some of us might think that the year 2000 was only 10 years ago (haha, whoops).

While it's cool that Matt finished this project, this video is also a great illustration of how, even if a project takes you an almost unbearably long time to finish, sometimes waiting to finish it can ultimately work out in your favor. In this case, Matt found he was able to realize his vision better than he could practically have done at the beginning, simply because he has a 3D printer now and he didn't back then. Obviously, that's not something you can necessarily predict, but it's still nonetheless a net positive, in terms of finished project quality and completion.

What do you think?

It's also a lesson in knowing when it's time. You can put off finishing a project for a while, and maybe you have perfectly good reasons to do so. But deep down, there may come a time when you realize that all the stars have finally aligned, and you have the tools and skills and time you need to finally finish that last 30 percent and push it over the Finish line.

This is as much a pep talk for me as it is for you, believe me. May we all find whatever we need to finish at least some of our projects (and probably move on to new ones, let's be real) by the end of the year. Cheers.

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