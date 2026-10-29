What New Adventure Bike Does Honda Have Up Its Sleeve?
Honda UK announced that it has a new adventure motorcycle up its sleeve, and that all will be revealed on November 2nd. Until then, we'll have to speculate.
I love this time of year—the run-up to EICMA—it's like Christmas for motorcyclists. There are new model announcements every few days that fill me with excitement, even though I'm usually expecting quite a few of them; every so often, I'll hear one that catches me off guard, like a new adventure model from Honda.
Honda UK recently announced that it has a new adventure motorcycle up its sleeve, and that all will be revealed on November 2nd. But half the fun of secretive new model announcements is speculating what they'll be, so let's jump in.
There's quite a bit of speculation as to what this bike will be, but one stands out as the clear favorite: a new-generation Africa Twin. The current Africa Twin has been around since the model got a redesign in 2020, when the Japanese manufacturer increased its engine capacity from 998cc to 1,084cc. This model was a big seller since it returned in 2016, with Honda revealing that it sold more than 121,000 units in Europe as of January 2026. Given the fact that it stayed mechanically unchanged in 2026, I'd put my money on this.
It's also possible that Honda is developing a more off-road-focused version of the Transalp or a new middleweight adventure motorcycle. Although Honda added its E-Clutch technology, adjustable suspension, and an off-road skid plate to the US-spec Transalp this year, which makes me feel like a new-generation Transalp is less likely. But we shouldn't absolutely rule out that this teaser could be about a new smaller-capacity platform, like a CRF Rally-style unit.
The final rumor, and the most left-field, is that Honda's supercharged V3 powerplant could power this adventure bike.
We first heard about this engine in 2024, before seeing the V3 engine concept at EICMA in 2025, in the form of the V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype. I'd say this is the least likely of all the possibilities, but any rumors involving a platform to house that V3 powerplant are exciting to dream about. Let us know what you think is on the way from Honda in the comments.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
India Has Some Incredible Off-Road Motorcycling. Honda Wants In
Bridgestone Pulls the Cover off the New BATTLAX ADVENTURE A42 Motorcycle Tire
Honda's New CBR500R Four Might Have China To Thank For Its Existence
You Totally Want A BMW M1000R ATV, And These Guys Make Your Superbike Quad Dreams Real
Blink And You'll Miss One Of The Most Legendary Motorbike and Car Pairings Ever For Sale
If You Love Yamaha's 70th Anniversary Livery, You Can Get It On Its Tiny Sportbikes Now
This Is Honda's All-New CBR500R Four. And You Can Buy It In Europe