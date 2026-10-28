Off-Roading The Sonoran Desert Is Just Waiting For You To Fall In Love With It

I didn't grow up in the desert; I grew up in a city on the shores of Lake Michigan. Both are wonderful in their own ways, but to say that they're incredibly different environments is a massive understatement. But over the past couple of years, I've been lucky enough to spend more time exploring desert environments than ever before.

And you know what? It's kind of incredible. When I used to visit family in the countryside as a kid, I regularly marveled over how much more you could hear (crickets, dragonflies, and more that you won't hear unless you visit a forest preserve closer to home). And at night, the air, the sounds, and most of all the clear sight of so many more stars in the sky never failed to blow my mind.

The desert is like that, too, only on a different planet. The landscape is so different, though it's teeming with plenty of life. Anyone who tells you it's a barren place clearly hasn't been there; there's plenty of life all around, it's just different.

Fewer squirrels; more snakes and scorpions and coyotes. Cactii, Joshua trees, stunning desert blooms if you happen to visit at the right time of year; you name it. And clear views of meteor showers, too! If you visit, and that's something you're into, you might want to check some astronomical calendars when you're doing your trip-planning, and pack any photographic or astronomical viewing equipment you might want.

After spending an evening of fathoming the universe just out my back door in the desert, it was time to pack up and clamber into a trio of Can-Am Mavericks via BRP Experiences and local tour outfitter Extreme Arizona. As we drove just a fraction of the network of OHV trails you can find in the Tonto National Forest, there was seriously something new to marvel at around every corner.

What do you think?

My colleague Enrico once referred to BRP Experiences as "the sneakiest test-ride program in powersports," and you know what? He's right. Because while BRP, as a manufacturer, would clearly be happy for you to buy its vehicles and enjoy them, it's also incredibly happy to facilitate your just getting outside and experiencing bite-sized adventures in their vehicles. You'll get to see how capable and fun they are, and at the same time, you won't have to worry about pesky things like where you're going to store it when you're done. Or hosing it off after you go get incredibly dirty.

So whether you've never been to the desert before, or it's been a while, here's your sign to put down your computer. Back away from your phone. Turn your tablet off. Or, at least, do all that after you make a plan to get outside and enjoy this unbelievable national treasure that we have, in the form of our public lands. You don't have to do powersports to enjoy it, of course; enjoy it however you see fit. Go. You'll feel better about life, I promise.

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