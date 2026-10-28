The KTM X-BOW Supercar Is Back, And The Company's New Owners Want to Make It Road-Legal

The story that dominated last year, and the year before, was that of KTM. Its implosion was absolutely insane, and the ripples felt across the industry were far and wide. Honestly, even after its saving by Bajaj, I don't think the whole of the industry has fully recovered from everything, as pieces of the story are still coming to light, and further cuts have been made.

One bright spot of that whole ordeal was the story of the X-Bow, the supercar that KTM had built, sold, and raced throughout the world. Well, it became a bright spot, as KTM said "Buh-bye" to the segment, only for a small group of loyal customers and investors to buy the rights from the brand and keep it going. Yeah, actual fans of the supercar saved the X-Bow from being just another dead supercar on the proverbial dead super pile—which is staggeringly high, if you know your supercar history.

But more than just continuing on, KTM's X-Bow arm is back delivering cars and will begin delivering cars to Americans for...street use. Yep, the X-Bow is coming to the States and is ready to make folks clutch their pearls in every canyon across America. There is one catch. Well, two.

It's gonna be stupid limited. And the company is working toward street legalization.

According to the brand's new owners, "KTM X-BOW and its exclusive U.S. partner Carbon Yard today announce the X-BOW GT-XA, the U.S. road version of the X-BOW, built around KTM X-BOW's ultra-lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque and brought to the American market through its partnership with Carbon Yard. The X-BOW GT-XA opens a new chapter for American enthusiasts: an authentic racing-derived machine, individually commissioned in Austria and refined for the realities of the open road."

But while X-Bow says that the initial production of the street legal GT-XA is set for 30 cars, the reservation of $50,000 is fully refundable because, well, the company hasn't actually gained the street-legal component yet. In fact, it says it's working toward street legalization, stating, "The X-BOW GT-XA is not yet approved for street use in the United States. Carbon Yard is working toward U.S. street legalization, and all reservations are fully refundable until the vehicle is approved. Final equipment, specifications, timing, pricing, availability and deliveries are subject to that approval and the terms of the applicable reservation and purchase agreements."

What do you think?

So yeah, X-Bow and Carbon Yard want to make the X-Bow GT-XA street legal and ready for public use, but they haven't received the certification just yet. And while the U.S. has become a lot more lenient under this adminstration in terms of what is and isn't allowed on U.S. roads, i.e., the whole kei car thing, it's still unclear whether or not the X-Bow can pass the required tests and needs for something to become homologated.

This is one of those times I do wish there were global homologation rules, ya know, since this supercar is already running around Europe and elsewhere. Why can't we have fun things, too!? Anyway, the KTM X-BOW LIVES!

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