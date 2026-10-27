This Electric Motorcycle Was Almost Vaporware. Now It Wants To Conquer America

Remember Novus? That German electric motorcycle startup with the futuristic carbon-fiber machine that looks like someone forgot to finish building the middle of it? We've been following this thing for years, watching it go from an ambitious concept to something that increasingly resembled vaporware. Well, apparently, Novus isn't done surprising us. Because after finally getting its electric motorcycle into production, the company now wants to bring it to America.

And this isn't just another startup announcing grand plans with a slick promotional video and a suspiciously optimistic timeline. According to Dealroom, Novus has secured 10 million euros, or approximately $11.2 million, in fresh funding to support its expansion into the US in 2027. The investment round was led by venture capital firm 468 Capital, and the company says it's already delivering motorcycles to European customers. So yes, the thing actually exists, and people are apparently buying it.

That's a pretty significant development considering where Novus was just a few years ago. We first covered the bizarre electric motorcycle back in 2021, when it was little more than an expensive promise wrapped in carbon fiber. Production deadlines came and went, and the project eventually became one of those things you assumed would never materialize. Earlier this year, we reported that the Novus One was finally entering production. Now, just months later, it's apparently preparing for an American invasion.

Photo by: Novus

For anyone unfamiliar with the machine, the Novus One is what its creators call a "Lightbike," essentially something between an electric bicycle, scooter, and motorcycle. It weighs just 267 pounds, produces 33 horsepower, and can reach a claimed 81 miles per hour. Its 6.2-kWh battery promises up to 93 miles of city range, while charging from zero to 80 percent takes around 90 minutes. Not terrible for something that looks like a designer's unfinished homework.

But here's the catch. The Founders Edition starts at 21,300 euros before taxes, or roughly $25,000. That's an awful lot of money for a lightweight urban commuter, especially in America, where that kind of cash buys some seriously impressive motorcycles. Novus is banking on buyers who care more about design, exclusivity, and simplicity than outright performance. It's an interesting strategy, although convincing Americans to spend luxury motorcycle money on a glorified city runabout might take some work.

Photo by: Novus

And Novus isn't stopping there. The company is developing a more affordable model called the Novus Two, with production planned for late 2027. Founder René Renger has reportedly suggested it'll cost roughly half as much as the One, so yeah, it's still expensive for what it is. The company is initially targeting California, with Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area serving as its first American markets. Longer-term ambitions include production volumes reaching six figures annually, which is quite the leap from the 100 units planned for its first full production year.

What do you think?

To its credit, Novus says it wants to scale carefully rather than repeat the mistakes of startups that promised thousands of vehicles before figuring out how to build them (anyone remember the Sondors Metacycle?). That's encouraging, particularly given how many electric motorcycle ventures have stumbled over production delays, funding problems, and unrealistic expectations. But manufacturing a few dozen boutique machines and supporting thousands of American customers are two very different challenges.

Still, there's something admirable about a company that spent years being written off and somehow managed to get motorcycles into customers' hands. Whether Novus can turn that achievement into a sustainable American business remains to be seen. The One might attract wealthy early adopters, but the cheaper Two will probably determine whether this company has a future beyond the design crowd.

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