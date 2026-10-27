You Can’t Revoke A Motorcycle License From Someone Who Never Had It. Malaysia Might Try Anyway

You can’t revoke a motorcycle license someone never had. It’s a pretty straightforward concept, but it’s also at the center of an interesting debate unfolding in Malaysia. The country is considering raising its minimum motorcycle licensing age from 16 to 18, partly to address illegal street racing among minors. There’s just one rather inconvenient detail: some of the teenagers causing trouble are already riding illegally, including kids who aren’t even old enough to qualify for a license under the current rules.

The proposal comes from the Malaysian Road Safety Research Institute (MIROS), whose chairman, Professor Wong Shaw Voon, has raised concerns about children as young as 12 riding without licenses. The thinking behind raising the age is that keeping teenagers off motorcycles for another two years could help curb illegal racing. But that raises an obvious question. If these kids aren’t particularly concerned about riding without licenses at 12, what’s going to stop them from doing the same thing at 16?

Fortunately, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke has acknowledged this particular complication. Speaking at a press conference on October 20, he pointed out that 13- and 14-year-olds are already riding illegally, and raising the licensing age could push even more teenagers into doing the same. The government hasn’t made a decision, and Loke emphasized that the issue isn’t as simple as changing the minimum age on paper.

There’s also something worth understanding about motorcycles in Southeast Asia. Unlike in the US, where riding is often a recreational pursuit, motorcycles are everyday transportation for millions of people. Small, affordable bikes get students to school, workers to their jobs, and families through their daily routines. Raising the licensing age could leave responsible 16- and 17-year-olds without a legal way to ride, even if they’ve completed the necessary training.

What do you think?

Of course, the safety concerns aren’t imaginary. Young riders can make terrible decisions, and illegal street racing is a legitimate problem. There’s a reasonable argument for stricter age requirements, particularly if they give teenagers more time to develop road awareness and maturity. But licensing restrictions are only one part of the equation. Enforcement, proper rider education, and parental accountability also deserve attention, especially when the youngest offenders are already ignoring existing laws.

For now, Malaysia’s proposal remains just that, a proposal. And the government’s hesitation suggests there’s an understanding that changing the licensing age could have unintended consequences. Because ultimately, the challenge isn’t simply deciding when teenagers should be allowed to ride motorcycles. It’s figuring out what to do about the ones who have already decided that permission is optional.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy