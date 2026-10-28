The 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 Gets a Bigger Engine And That's About It

I really liked my time with the Kawasaki KLE500, the brand's first real foray into the adventure motorcycle class. Yes, it's had the KLR for, like, ever, but it's more utilitarian donkey than anything comparable in the ADV sector. That bike is streamlined, svelte, and looks like the perfect entry-level adventurer, while still giving folks like myself, folks who ride a lot of dirt, enough of a thrill to stay happy with their purchase.

And that's really what I found when I first tested the motorcycle earlier this year. A great, entry-level off-roader that I'd still be cool with if it was in my garage full time. That said, me being me, I wanted more, but they amounted to a few small tweaks here and there. A new sprocket for more low-end torque. Chunkier off-road tires for better grip. A lightly revised ECU tune for more control. And slightly better suspension to really soak up some of the harder hits that you tend to encounter when you're doing proper off-roading.

Not much, but just some refinements, you know?

So when I heard that Kawasaki was building a bigger model, a KLE with a larger displacement engine, I figured my few modifications would likely come with the forthcoming middleweight adventurer. Well, the 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 is here and...all Kawasaki really changed was the engine, with the company saying that the motorcycle's true intention isn't off-roading, but "long-distance touring." But, like, is a 649cc engine really going to sway the BMW, Ducati, or KTM crowds for that segment?

Eh. I'm not sure I would've personally gone this route.

Gallery: 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 Adventure Motorcycle 16 Source: Kawasaki

First thing's first: the engine. It's a 649cc liquid-cooled parallel twin, the same engine that's in the Ninja 650, which follows the pattern set by the KLE500, using the same engine found in the Ninja 500. Horsepower, torque, and rev range are all still being held close to the vest from Kawasaki, but if using that same pattern recognition from the KLE500 to Ninja 500, we're thinking you'll get about 70 horsepower and 50 lbs-ft of torque, which ain't bad. What's interesting, however, is that's really where the differences end between the KLE500 and the KLE650.

The frame? Same trellis design. The wheels and tires? 21 inches at the front, 17 at the rear, which is the same as the KLE500. The exterior design is nearly identical, along with a host of other parts. About the only real difference between the two, aside from the engine, are the dual disc brakes at the front, a slightly taller windscreen on the SE model, a larger skidplate (which is necessary for the larger engine), and a quick shifter, also just on the SE model. Apart from that, Kawasaki didn't really do much of anything else, and I feel like that's a wasted opportunity.

According to Kawasaki, however, that was the plan.

2027 Kawasaki KLE650 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 Photos by: Kawasaki Photos by: Kawasaki

"Building on the adventure-focused foundation established by the KLE500, Kawasaki expands its motorcycle lineup with the new KLE650 ABS," states the release, adding, "The KLE650 ABS combines rally-inspired capability with an increased emphasis on long-distance touring comfort. A 21-inch front wheel, long-travel suspension and purposeful ergonomics create a versatile package designed to deliver confidence and comfort whether tackling the daily commute, exploring backroads or setting out on an extended adventure."

Long-travel suspension is doing a lot of work there, as it's the same suspension that's in the KLE500, in that you get 8.3 inches of travel at the front and 7.7 inches at the rear. But more importantly, I just don't think that a slightly larger engine is going to entice the long-distance touring crowd, especially when it's built on the foundations of a high-strung, rev-wanting parallel twin like the one from the Ninja 650. I also would've expected at least a version of the KLE650 to be more off-road focused, something more akin to what I was asking for after the launch and my ride with the bike. I mean, the parts are there. Kawasaki has the chops. This is just...a Ninja 650 with a slightly more upright seating position, but doesn't Kawasaki already make that with the Versys?

I guess I'm just confused by its ethos, as while Kawasaki says the KLE650 is an adventure touring motorcycle built for long distances, a lot of the images it included in the release are of it off-roading. The company is saying one thing, but showing another. With the other being something that it could've absolutely leaned in on, but didn't.

What do you think?

What I can tell you is that Kawasaki wants a very reasonable $8,799 for the 2027 KLE650 ABS, and $9,999 for the 2027 KLE650 SE ABS. For a middleweight anything, those are pretty damn good prices. Buuuuuuuuuuut, the Yamaha Tenere 700 exists. And while it's just $1,000 more than the KLE650 SE, you get a lot more capability, power, and both on- and off-roadfor that $1,000.

I just don't get why Kawasaki would make the KLE650 and not do...more.

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