Felony Charges Come For Parents Whose Child Died Riding an E-Motorcycle

Sadly, Benson Nguyen, a 13-year-old boy from Santa Ana, died this past May after crashing his e-motorcycle into a concrete light pole. As a result, the Orange County District Attorney's Office has filed child endangerment charges against his parents, but these charges come as no surprise.

Orange County DA Todd Spitzer has cracked down on unsafe and unlawful e-bike riding recently. It's alleged that Nguyen was going about 35 mph on his E-Ride Pro SS 2.0 e-moto when he hit a raised center divider, which caused him to be ejected from the bike into a light pole. Shortly after, the rider was pronounced dead at the UC Irvine Medical Center.

Under California Vehicle Code law, per the district attorney's office, the vehicle Nguyen was riding was not classified as an e-bike, as it was capable of reaching 55 mph and had no pedal assist. So Nguyen needed a valid motorcycle license and to be at least 16 years old to ride it.

According to a news release from the DA's office, Nguyen's father, 56-year-old Vu Thanh Nguyen, has been charged with child endangerment, which is a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and faces up to six years in state prison if convicted on all counts. The minor's mother, 49-year-old Hong Cuc Thi Nguyen, has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

These charges follow a felony charge handed down to an Orange County father after his 12-year-old son crashed his e-motorcycle in Yorba Linda and fractured his skull. Spritzer's office created a 'RIDE SAFELY' task force to crack down on e-bike and e-motorcycle incidents in Orange, specifically with a focus on charging parents whom the force determines knowingly allowed unsafe and unlawful behavior to continue. After an investigation, the task force found that Nguyen had posted videos of his e-motorcycle stunts, including wheelies, on social media.

What do you think?

Speaking about the incident, Spritzer said, “But grief does not erase the decisions that were made by Benson’s parents to continue to allow their untrained and unlicensed 13-year-old to illegally ride an E-Moto after repeated warnings and repeated injuries... and grief does not erase the need for accountability.”

Let us know what you think about the RIDE SAFELY task force in the comments.

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