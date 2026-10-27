Ducati's Expedition Masters Iceland Was Amazing. Get a Taste Through This Awesome Video
No video does Iceland justice. This video will make you yearn to experience it for real.
There have been moments since coming home from Ducati and Dainese's Expedition Masters Iceland trip where I've caught myself just staring out of a window, daydreaming that I was back. That wild, wonderful, ludicrously lush, and brilliant place has a way of seeping into your being. It's a place that infects your mind and conjures up more want for adventure than almost any place else.
It's where dreamers go when they've stopped dreaming, and where others go when they want something positively alien. Nowhere else looks like Iceland. At least, not on Earth. I loved every second.
Part of the deal with Expedition Masters is you get a trash-ton of pictures from your ride, which I definitely has as my phone's background—probably not helping my lust to go back—a bunch of gear, and a video. Well, that video has now just dropped, and my new buddy Damian and I apparently hosted it, as it's the two of us talking about how cool this adventure was.
Don't mind me, but I'm not going to get anything done for the rest of the day.
The motorcycles were, obviously, Ducati's freakin' stellar DesertX V2. A motorcycle so capable, we were passing purpose-built, adventure-ready dirt bikes. No, seriously, we passed two groups of hard-enduro-ready dirt bikes, and they all had breakdowns and punctures, and more issues. We, however, encountered just two issues over the course of five days of hard-ass riding: a single front puncture and a dislodged exhaust.
The latter I wouldn't even count as an issue, as it made that bike sound even growlier than stock, and we all kinda loved it.
But this video, man. It's short, so I've watched it about 15 times today. I can see, hear, feel, and almost taste the air. I remember what the loose sand felt like, as well as the cold glacial waters. That sharp, icy feeling when the water hits you right between the googles. I can feel the softness of the lichen on my back. And how the tall grasses brushed up along my fingertips as I walked toward the mountains after a long day's ride, Hans Zimmer's Time playing in my ears.
If someone were to ask me to go back right this very second, and really any second since coming home, I'd grab my stuff and be on the next 14-hour flight. Expedition Masters wasn't just special; it was life-changing. If you have the means, if you have the time, go. Don't think about it, just do it.
Go, have the adventure of a lifetime. You won't be disappointed.
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