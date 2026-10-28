Piaggio Dominated Three-Wheeled Scooters for 20 Years. The Market's Now Collapsing

Twenty years ago, Piaggio decided that scooters needed another wheel. Not because anyone was particularly desperate for one, but because two wheels up front could make urban commuting more stable, accessible, and appealing to people who weren't necessarily motorcycle enthusiasts. The resulting MP3 became a massive success, especially in Europe.

Now, Piaggio is celebrating two decades of its three-wheeled creation. There's just one awkward detail: the market it practically invented is shrinking at an alarming rate.

Launched in 2006, the MP3 introduced a clever front suspension arrangement that allowed two independently suspended front wheels to lean together through corners. It offered the familiar convenience of a scooter with additional front-end grip and stability. More importantly, certain versions could be ridden in France using a regular car driver's license, provided riders met the relevant age, experience, and training requirements. Suddenly, getting onto a relatively powerful scooter became much easier.

Piaggio had essentially found a way to sell bigger scooters to people who'd never bothered getting motorcycle licenses. And it worked spectacularly. According to French motorcycle publication Le Repaire des Motards, some 250,000 MP3s have been sold worldwide since 2006, with more than 150,000 finding homes in France alone. That's roughly 60 percent of global sales concentrated in one country. Apparently, the French really, really liked having an extra wheel.

Photo by: Piaggio Group

Competitors eventually came knocking. Peugeot introduced the Metropolis, Yamaha brought out the Tricity, and Kymco entered the conversation with the CV3. But none managed to seriously threaten Piaggio's dominance. Even in 2025, Piaggio controlled 61.2 percent of France's three-wheeled scooter market, compared to Yamaha's 17.8 percent, Peugeot's 14.8 percent, and Kymco's 6.3 percent. On paper, that's the kind of market leadership most manufacturers would happily frame and hang in their boardrooms.

Now, here's where things get uncomfortable. Piaggio registered just 2,629 MP3s in France throughout 2025, a 29-percent decline from the previous year. That's concerning enough, but the broader three-wheeled scooter market performed considerably worse. Total registrations across all manufacturers plunged from 8,418 units in 2024 to just 4,298 in 2025. That's a staggering 48.9-percent collapse in a single year.

For some perspective, the entire French three-wheeler market in 2025 barely exceeded the roughly 4,000 annual sales the original 125cc MP3 reportedly achieved during its early years. And the smaller 125cc three-wheeler category is doing even worse, with registrations dropping 81.2 percent to just 209 units. These aren't exactly the numbers you'd expect from a segment supposedly enjoying its prime. Piaggio hasn't lost its crown to a competitor. Its kingdom is simply getting smaller.

There are several possible explanations, and none involves Yamaha suddenly building an MP3 killer. Paid motorcycle and scooter parking in Paris has eroded one of the financial advantages of commuting on powered two- and three-wheelers. Meanwhile, electric bicycles and other lightweight electric vehicles have given urban commuters alternatives that are often cheaper to operate. The MP3 still makes sense for plenty of riders, but its original proposition isn't quite as irresistible as it once was.

Perhaps the strangest part of this story is that Piaggio was experimenting with electrified three-wheelers long before electric mobility became everyone's favorite corporate PowerPoint presentation. Back in 2009, it introduced the MP3 Hybrid, combining a gasoline engine with electric propulsion. It was an ambitious idea for its time, even if the resulting scooter never became a commercial breakthrough. Piaggio had already explored a possible answer to the changing urban mobility landscape.

Fast-forward to 2026, and the MP3 lineup consists of conventional gasoline-powered 310, 400, and 530cc models. They've gained modern electronics, improved engines, and increasingly sophisticated equipment. The flagship 530 Exclusive even offers radar-based rider assistance, cruise control, and a reverse function with a rearview camera. That's an impressive amount of technology for something technically classified as a scooter, but there's still no fully electric MP3.

Photo by: Piaggio Group

Of course, electrification wouldn't automatically reverse the sales decline. Batteries add weight and cost, and a large three-wheeled electric scooter would face its own engineering and pricing challenges. But it's worth asking whether Piaggio's continued focus on increasingly sophisticated gasoline-powered machines is enough when the people who once bought them are exploring entirely different ways of getting around.

What do you think?

Which brings us to what Piaggio is doing today. For its 20th anniversary, Piaggio is offering discounts of up to 1,100 euros on the MP3 310 and 1,500 euros on the 400 and 530 in France. That's a perfectly reasonable way to celebrate a milestone and encourage showroom traffic, although the timing makes the promotion rather interesting. The company that helped create this category is now offering substantial incentives while registrations across the segment are heading in the wrong direction.

None of this means the MP3 is finished. Piaggio still dominates its niche, and 250,000 sales over two decades is an achievement worth celebrating. But the next 20 years might demand something more substantial than another engine upgrade or a fancier electronics package. After all, Piaggio spent two decades trying to prove that three wheels could be better than two. Now it has to convince people they still need that third wheel.

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