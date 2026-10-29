Just Because You Can Put Radar On A Cheap Scooter Doesn't Mean You Should

There's an old saying that just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. It's advice that applies to plenty of things in life, from putting pineapple on pizza to fitting a ridiculous exhaust on a motorcycle that barely makes enough power to climb a hill. And apparently, it also applies to fitting radar systems to tiny commuter scooters. Because that's exactly what Spanish motorcycle brand Mitt has done with its new Alto 125.

On paper, the Mitt Alto 125 is your typical urban runabout. It's powered by a liquid-cooled 125cc single-cylinder engine making 15 horsepower and around 9 pound-feet of torque, paired with a CVT. It rolls on 16-inch wheels and comes with practical stuff like underseat storage, a top case, keyless ignition, and smartphone connectivity. Nothing particularly groundbreaking, especially when you consider its promotional price of 2,595 euros, or around $3,000.

But then there's the radar. Yes, radar. On a scooter that makes 15 horsepower.

Photo by: Mitt Motors

Mitt has equipped this humble grocery-getter with a rear-facing radar system that monitors approaching vehicles and warns riders about potential blind-spot hazards through lights integrated into the mirrors. It's the sort of technology we've come to expect from expensive touring motorcycles and adventure bikes, except it's now sitting on something designed primarily for commuting to work and picking up toilet paper.

And here's where things get interesting. Nobody's arguing against motorcycle safety. Blind-spot monitoring can absolutely be useful, particularly in dense urban traffic where cars, motorcycles, and scooters are constantly changing lanes. But there's also something slightly absurd about packing sophisticated electronics into a budget commuter whose biggest selling points should arguably be simplicity, affordability, and ease of maintenance.

After all, every additional sensor, electronic module, and wiring harness is another potential failure point. And while Mitt deserves credit for making advanced technology accessible, we don't yet know how accurately this particular system performs or what it'll cost to repair once the warranty expires. A cheap scooter with expensive electronic problems isn't exactly the bargain its owner signed up for.

Photo by: Mitt Motors

Perhaps the bigger question is whether manufacturers are starting to confuse having more features with building better motorcycles. Radar certainly looks fantastic on a spec sheet, but wouldn't most budget-conscious commuters rather have excellent brakes, dependable components, and inexpensive servicing? I mean, at a price tag like this, corners had to be cut somewhere, right?

What do you think?

Nonetheless, there's something undeniably impressive about seeing technology once reserved for premium motorcycles trickle down to entry-level transportation. Maybe radar-equipped scooters really are the future. Or maybe we've reached the point where even the humble 125cc grocery-getter needs a technological makeover.

Either way, I'd still recommend checking your mirrors and looking over your shoulder.

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