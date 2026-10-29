India Has Some Incredible Off-Road Motorcycling. Honda Wants In

India is one of those places that should be on every adventure rider's bucket list. We're talking towering mountains, rocky trails, muddy forests, and enough challenging terrain to keep even the most experienced dirt bike enthusiasts thoroughly entertained. And while the country has no shortage of motorcycles, there's still plenty of room for more machines designed to tackle the rough stuff.

Apparently, Honda has been paying attention.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is considering expanding its off-road lineup with dedicated motocross and enduro bikes. Company president and CEO Tsutsumu Otani confirmed that the brand is evaluating both categories, potentially opening the door to some seriously interesting machinery. Nothing's confirmed just yet, but it's a promising development for a market with enormous off-road potential.

Honda already sells the XR300L and XR300 Rally in India, giving riders a couple of legitimate options for getting dirty. But its global off-road portfolio goes much further, from the beginner-friendly CRF50F to the competition-ready CRF450R. There are also street-legal options like the CRF300L and CRF300 Rally, which could make plenty of sense for riders who want to hit the trails without needing a pickup truck to get there.

And that's arguably where things get interesting. India's motorcycle culture is enormous, but much of its mainstream market revolves around practical, affordable transportation. Meanwhile, its off-road community has been steadily developing through motocross, rally racing, and recreational trail riding. Not everyone wants a massive adventure bike loaded with electronics, luggage racks, and enough plastic to manufacture a small apartment's worth of lawn furniture.

What do you think?

Honda's already putting some skin in the game, too. It's backing the Honda BB Racing team in the Indian Supercross Racing League, where CRF250R and CRF450R race bikes are competing. Meanwhile, Kawasaki already offers dedicated KX and KLX machines in India, and KTM has an off-road presence of its own. Honda joining the competition with a broader lineup could give Indian riders more choices and potentially help develop the sport further.

Of course, there are still plenty of unanswered questions. Honda hasn't announced specific models, pricing, or launch dates, and proper dirt bikes aren't exactly cheap. But the opportunity is there. India has spectacular landscapes, enthusiastic riders, and an increasingly visible off-road racing scene. More accessible, purpose-built motorcycles could help even more people get involved. And frankly, we'd love to see that happen.

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