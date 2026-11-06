Qatar's MotoGP Race Sees Multiple TV Broadcast Teams Cancel, Shelter In Place Lists Published

If a MotoGP race weekend happens and no reporters are in the paddock, did it even really happen?

Actually, that's not completely fair. According to our old colleague Ben Hunt over at GPBlog, most of the usual media teams that we're all used to seeing out in pit lane and up and down the paddock won't be attending Qatar. Indeed, says Hunt, only the likes of DAZN will be in physical attendance. Everyone else who broadcasts whatever transpires at the 2026 Qatar MotoGP round will be doing so from their home studios, many miles, kilometers, and oceans away from the race itself.

That would seem to indicate that those who are tasked with doing risk assessment (whether for legal reasons or otherwise) at Sky, TNT Sports, and Ziggo Sport have all simultaneously come to the conclusion that it's too great a risk to send their teams to do their normal jobs in person.

Let that sink in for a moment.

Now, I've been lucky enough to be in the media room and in the paddock during a MotoGP race, and I can confirm what you probably already suspect: It's pretty much buzzing at all times with copious amounts of both activity and caffeine (mainly to sustain all the activity).

There are usually press from multiple international outlets in attendance; and usually, far more personnel than just the broadcast media teams mentioned above. So while it isn't only major broadcast media who attend and cover race weekends from the events themselves, it's still pretty significant that three out of the four major European broadcasters came to the same conclusion.

It May Not Only Be Yamaha Missing From The Grid

While Yamaha's official announcement that it would withdraw both its factory and its satellite Prima Pramac Yamaha team from the 2026 Qatar GP drew most of the attention, prior to Yamaha's announcement, VR46 team director Uccio Salucci reportedly told Sky that "we will send an official email in which it is explained that the participation will be at the discretion of those who want to come or not. I remain in my position, it is a very personal thing. I know some of our people will stay home, but they're in. We are here to try to handle these situations in the best possible way, and we see."

Because that's a thing, too. While we've been talking about the racers and their thoughts on the matter, which are certainly important, teams are made up of many more personnel than just the ones we see lining up on the grid. There are so many moving parts (and moving people) and their wellbeing to consider, as well.

But Wait, There's More

Another report from GP Blog, this time from Shanna Lutgert, notes that the nation of Qatar just officially withdrew from hosting rugby's Nations Championship Finals in both 2028 and 2032, amid the escalating conflict in the region. They already had an agreement in place to host both of these events that was reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars, but now that's gone. Incidentally, Qatar Airways, the national air carrier of the country, was also supposed to serve as the title sponsor. No more.

What do you think?

Not to put too fine a point on it, but those international sporting events were scheduled to take place over the course of the next several years; not later this week, or toward the end of November in the case of Formula One. It's also worth noting that some of the same hotels utilized by MotoGP teams that were reportedly threatened as potential Iranian targets are also, unsurprisingly, utilized by Formula One teams as well.

At the time of writing, neither Liberty Media nor MotoGP nor Formula One have announced any plans to pull out of hosting their 2026 Qatar race weekends. If that changes, we'll be sure to let you know. Here's hoping for the safety of all involved, in any case.

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