The Dakar Rally Is Officially Leaving Saudi Arabia Because of The US's Active War

Last week, a number of reports stated that the organizers of the Dakar Rally, which is currently hosted in Saudi Arabia, had made the decision to leave the country due to ongoing hostilities between the United States and Iran and the latter's proxies in the region. Now it's official, as the ASO, the governing body for the event, has sent out a release stating that the 2027 event, which is set to take place this upcoming January, won't be held in the Kingdom.

The Dakar, however, will be held, as the organizers—working with the Saudi government, which also sponsors the entire race—said that it will be announced in the near future. Prior reporting points to the race beginning in Europe and heading down through Africa, which would mark a historical return to form for the legendary race.

And all of this is taking place because of some idiotic "totally winnable" war that the U.S. supposedly won like six months ago. Eye roll dot gif.

According to the Dakar's press release, "Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) and Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) have jointly decided that Dakar Saudi Arabia 2027, scheduled from 1 to 15 January 2027, will not be held in the Kingdom, following recent developments in the region. This decision is exceptional and one-off and was taken in close coordination with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), and with the support of the FIA and the FIM."

It adds, "Dakar 2027 will go ahead. The 2027 edition will take place in a different territory and will be organised by A.S.O. The location will be announced separately in the coming days. A.S.O. is in direct contact with competitors, teams and partners to support them through this transition. Saudi Arabia will host Dakar 2028, a landmark edition celebrating the 50th running of the rally. Both organisations are already working together to make this milestone an exceptional moment for the Dakar and for the Kingdom, with a shared commitment to once again deliver an iconic and world-class event to the highest of standards."

In recent months, Iran and its proxies have targeted U.S. allies in the region, hoping to put pressure on those allies to abandon the United States' stupid hegemonic games. U.S. bases have been struck, residential and tourist zones have been struck, as well as infrastructure and the region's lifeblood: oil pipelines.

What do you think?

It's all become FUBAR. Though that should've been a known outcome from the jump, as we've seen anything in this region immediately goes that way, as well as how the Ukrainians have basically beaten the entirety of the Russian armed forces in similar fashion. Even though it's been a minute since my Master's program in Intel Studies and WMDs, I could've told you this was going to end poorly.

Either way, Dakar is probably heading home in a few months, and I'd be shocked if MotoGP or F1 were held in the area, too.

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