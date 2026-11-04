A Bunch of MotoGP-Used Qatari Hotels Are On Iran's Latest Target List

Just a few days after Yamaha stated that it would not race at the MotoGP Qatari Grand Prix at the Lusail Circuit, and after MotoGP's organizers pushed ahead with the event after most of the riders told them they didn't feel safe, the Iranian regime published a host of possible targets across the region in countries that were actively helping the United States and its war against the country.

And, after a few eagle-eyed viewers went through the list, they figured out a handful of Qatari hotels used by MotoGP teams and the organizers themselves were on the list.

Again, this comes just a few days after MotoGP's executives and its Liberty Media owners told the riders and teams to "buck up and get to Qatar or face penalties" for daring to question their safety at the track. Now it is increasingly looking as if MotoGP's personnel, whether it's the teams, the talented riders, or the fans, are in real and present danger of becoming a spectacular global target if the race proceeds. And if Qatar goes ahead, and something does indeed occur, it's on the organizers' and the Ezpeletas' hands.

Moreover, while it was widely known that the Trump Administration had planned to resume striking the country after this week's midterm elections, they began those strikes just before, which could very well prompt Iran striking high-profile targets like MotoGP.

Included in the list of hotels Iran's state social media account published are the following hotels: Sheraton Grand Doha, the W Doha, the Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, the JW Marriott Marquis, and the Sharq Village & Spa, the latter of which is owned by the Ritz-Carlton. Further targets also include Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, Villaggio Mall, and the City Center Doha. Ports, energy infrastructure, oil and natural gas pipelines, desalination plants, ports, and power plants were included, too.

Bridges and technology companies tied to the United States and its allies were also listed.

Not including the hotels that the teams and support staff use during a race weekend, many possible targets are in close proximity to the Lusail Circuit, which could mean that there's secondary or collateral damage nearby or to the circuit itself. More importantly, Iran's strike list was published before the U.S. resumed strikes in Iran. It also comes on the heels of reports that the U.S. administration's planned strike resumption could include larger-scale bombardment across Iran with heavier weaponry, and the possible use of a tactical nuclear weapon.

For what it's worth, I did my Master's thesis on weapons of mass destruction and their efficacy. There's no such thing as a tactical nuclear weapon. It's a nuke. A weapon of mass destruction. A weapon that's made to instill fear. Nothing more, nothing less. And the use of one today would set forth an incredibly reckless precedent that you will not be able to take back.

What do you think?

What I mean by all this is that Iran could use the resumption of strikes to strike something far more media-focused than it has with the Strait of Hormuz, the pipelines crossing the UAE and Saudi Arabia, or the bombardment of bases across the region. It could use this opportunity to strike at a global racing series that is foolishly plowing forward to race in a place that puts everyone at risk for no other reason than Qatar being a major funding partner for the series.

Hopefully, nothing occurs. But in my opinion, MotoGP and its organizers are playing with the teams', the riders', and the fans' lives. They should cancel the race.

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