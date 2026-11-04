Royal Enfield Uses Jumbo Embiggening Ray On The Continental GT, Turns It Into A Shiny New 750

By now, you've probably been hearing rumblings about the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 for months. At last, it officially broke cover just in time for EICMA 2026, giving fans something they've been asking for for ages: Himmy character in a bigger, more powerful package. (Incidentally, you'll be hearing very soon from Robbie all about how it rides, so we'll skip that part for today.)

You might also know that everything lately seems to be coming up Himmy for Enfield, as the company's been facing down a very good problem to have, in that its introduction of a Himalayan 440 in India is selling like hotcakes. Mudcakes? Mmm, let's split the difference and say a tall stack of chocolate chip mini pancakes, how's that?

But lest we get a little too lost in the Himalayan sauce, it's worth noting that while the Himalayan 750 is absolutely the headline-grabber at Enfield's EICMA booth this year, it's far from the only machine there. In fact, since you probably expected that new 750cc engine to be a full-fledged new platform for the brand, you may want to know that there's already another member of the 750cc lineup on display right now.

Friends, meet the 2027 Royal Enfield Continental GT 750.

Gallery: Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 5 Source: Royal Enfield

Full details aren't available just yet, but Enfield says it will come in both a faired and an unfaired version, all the better to pick your luscious retro silhouette. The faired version, incidentally, will have slightly lower handlebar positioning to really get you tucked in behind that fairing for the ultimate ContiGT riding experience.

Unlike the current trend where ginormous tablets are seemingly everywhere (including on little sub-500cc bikes for some reason), Enfield is consciously choosing to keep things minimal and scaled back for the Continental GT. While the Continental GT 750 will have a TFT dash, they say it will be a "unique hybrid twin-pod TFT display."

We don't have pictures of it yet, but given what the company has been able to do with its single-pod Tripper Dash on the Guerrilla 450 and the Himalayan 450, I'm hopeful that the twin pod TFT on the Continental GT 750 will be executed just as thoughtfully.

From my experience, the Tripper Dash, while it does have some issues (mainly to do with the joystick on the left handlebar cluster), is an impressive bit of kit that seems to strike a good balance between the modern times we live in, and still also keeping modern digital intrusiveness out of your cockpit while you're riding. It presents the info you want and need, in a way you appreciate; and nothing you don't.

What do you think?

Fingers crossed this new dash continues in that lineage. Anyway, there are three colorways that Enfield showed off on the Continental GT 750: Red Line, TT Blue, and something called Master Clean. I'm not sure they meant to set off a commercial jinglefest in my head for certain cleaning products, but they have.

Which would you have, if you could have just one of these beauties? Sound off in the comments.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy