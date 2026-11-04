NIU Is Selling Electric Scooters Like Hotcakes In Europe. And Its New Flagship Wants To Keep It That Way

Electric scooters have spent years trying to convince everyone they're more than glorified grocery getters. And while plenty of manufacturers are still figuring out how to make battery-powered two-wheelers appealing, NIU seems to have cracked the code in Europe.

The Chinese manufacturer is selling these things by the truckload, particularly in Germany and Italy, and it's using EICMA 2026 to remind everyone that it has absolutely no intention of slowing down.

Its latest weapon is the FQiX 500, a new flagship electric scooter that brings more performance, an optional third battery, and enough speed to venture beyond the confines of city streets. Based on the existing NQiX 500, the newcomer gets a reinforced frame and NIU's sportier FQiX styling. It's not exactly reinventing the electric scooter, but when your existing formula is working this well, there's little reason to start messing with it.

Photo by: NIU

The FQiX 500 tops out at 68 miles per hour, or approximately 71 miles per hour when Boost mode is activated. ABS comes standard, while two 72-volt, 28-amp-hour batteries handle everyday duties. Riders wanting more range can install a third battery beneath the seat, stretching the claimed maximum to roughly 81 miles. That's respectable territory for a commuter scooter, although we'd be curious to see how much of that range survives sustained high-speed riding.

But NIU isn't putting all its eggs in one electric basket. The NQiX 500 also receives some updates, such as a stronger HC420 steel frame and the same increased top speed. Meanwhile, several smaller NQiX, FQiX, and NQi models get more compact batteries promising up to 7% additional range. Better yet, those batteries are compatible with 2025 and 2026 models and work with their existing chargers. Imagine upgrading your scooter without being forced to buy an entirely new scooter. Revolutionary stuff, apparently.

Photo by: NIU

Across the 2027 lineup, NIU has introduced 25 updates, including standard CST SC12 all-season tires, brighter headlights on selected models, faster GPS connectivity, and improved corrosion protection. There are also three new NQiX colors, because apparently electric scooters deserve wardrobe updates, too. European deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2027, with the FQiX 500 starting at 4,699 euros (around $5,260 USD). US availability hasn't been announced.

What do you think?

According to NIU, its NQiX 500 accounts for one in four electric scooters registered in Germany this year, while the brand commands nearly 40% of the country's electric scooter market. In Italy, NIU says it's registering more than four times as many vehicles as its closest electric-brand competitor. Those are manufacturer-cited figures, but they're impressive nonetheless.

For US-based riders, the FQiX 500 remains a European-market proposition for now. Still, NIU's success raises an interesting question: while much of the electric motorcycle conversation revolves around expensive, high-performance machines, could practical scooters be where electric two-wheelers actually make the most sense?

6 Source: NIU

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Source: NIU

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