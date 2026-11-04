Harley-Davidson Just Dropped Another New Entry-Level Motorcycle. It's Not What You Think

You might not think of the word "sneaky" when you think of Harley-Davidson. Normally, it's a company that's known for being loud, and also proud of that fact. And yet, in all the quite understandable hype about the new Sprint 440 that it just brought to EICMA 2026, it turns out that there's actually another, even smaller-displacement new motorcycle that the Bar and Shield also brought along for its debut. Kind of like a matryoshka doll, only made out of motorcycles and also American.

As you might be aware, the Harley-Davidson X 440 has been incredibly popular in India since its introduction. That led to the creation of the X 440 T, a more tracker-styled variant that uses the same engine, and is made in partnership with Hero MotoCorp.

If you follow motorcycle news in India, or you follow international motorcycle industry happenings, then you may be aware that the government of India recently revised its Goods and Services Tax (GST). According to the new tiers, motorcycles 350cc and under will be taxed at a lower rate than those above that displacement.

That means that companies which already have robust 350cc offerings are, of course, sitting pretty and ready to take advantage of the crop of riders that will now be much more interested in a slightly lower-displacement bike. It also makes it seem like a no-brainer as to why Harley (and Hero) might want to take the strengths of the X 440 T and distill them down into a smaller-displacement package.

And so, the new X 350 T, which also took the stage proudly at EICMA 2026. You might note that the model on display at the show in the video above from the folks at Evo India has standard mirrors, and not the stylish bar-end units found on the X 440 T. Styling is clearly in the family, but not totally identical.

Full details (including pricing) have yet to be released; as with many things at EICMA, this is just a teaser. However, it's widely expected to be the least expensive Harley-Davidson you can buy by a long shot, and that's before you bring any tax savings into it.

Now, what's also particularly interesting about the Hero-built X 350 T is that, as you may recall, Harley-Davidson already had a model it referred to as the X 350 that it sold in some other Asian markets. This wasn't a bike built by Hero MotoCorp; instead, it was built by QJ Motor. Some X 350 RAs also made it to the US for use strictly in the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy.

What do you think?

Is this the real reason why the X 350s just sang their swan song in Japan? While the just-announced Harley-Davidson X 350 T is largely intended for sale in India, there's no good reason why it couldn't be sold in other markets, particularly across Asia, where small-displacement motorcycles are part of everyday life.

Would you (or will you) ride one if you could, or are you holding out for a 440? Let us know in the comments.

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