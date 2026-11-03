Norton Has A New Small Urban Motorcycle, But We Don't Actually Know Its Name Yet

It's EICMA 2026, everybody, and Norton Motorcycles is here to help you get to your next destination in style. See, in countries outside the US where people love motorcycles, a 450cc machine hits a certain kind of sweet spot. Tiered licensing schemes make great use of 450s, both as learning tools and as potentially aspirational motorbikes after you've outgrown your 110 or your 125.

And, to be honest, while I know it may not be the most popular opinion, I think it's bikes around this displacement and power that make really excellent city bikes, just in general; regardless of what your motorcycle license says you can ride. After spending years of my life commuting (please don't ask me to do the math to calculate all the hours I've spent in traffic), I can say with some certainty that I wouldn't enjoy having something super high-strung and powerful for this kind of riding.

If you need the right tool for city life, it's a bike in this size range. Now, does that mean it's the new Norton 450, which they're currently referring to as "450 Urban," but also say that isn't its actual model name, and that we'll learn its true name closer to its 2027 launch?

That, I can't tell you. I haven't seen it in person, but there's one thing in the photos that really stands out to me, and it's this honking ginormous 8-inch TFT dash.

Norton 8-inch TFT display on the 450 Urban Photo by: Norton Motorcycles

I'd have to see it in context, of course; but like, that's e-reader size. That's an e-reader sized dash. People (not me, but some others) regularly watch TV shows and movies on their phones, which have smaller screens than this thing. I'm going to guess there isn't a YouTube app for this, but the screen size would work well if that's where you wanted to zone out and watch some videos.

That's two inches smaller than my tablet, guys. I appreciate a bright, easy to read dash as much as anyone (especially if it stays easy to read in direct, bright sunlight), but much like the tablet situation in cars has gotten completely out of hand, I neither want nor need a ginormous tablet taking up the space in between my mirror stalks on my road bike.

I know there are some aftermarket, ruggedized navigation tablets available for folks to buy, and that's cool that riders have that as a choice! But as your everyday dash? Seems like a bit too much, if you ask me.

Gallery: Norton 450 Urban 6 Source: Norton Motorcycles

Still, you get a lightweight aluminum frame, a liquid-cooled 454cc single-cylinder engine that the TVS Motor-owned Norton says makes around 45 newton-meters (a hair over 33 pound-feet) of torque, and the promise of greater international expansion that Norton is also pushing with this new platform introduction.

Because make no mistake; this is also the introduction of a new platform. No further details have been announced, but there's no way that Norton (especially under TVS' wing) won't be putting out more 450s with different ergos, styling, and options down the line.

What do you think?

Additionally, Norton says this new 450 represents the company's international aspirations. Already, it boasts of having "a retail network of more than 50 locations across 10 markets, including the UK, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain." It also says that "preparations are also progressing for Norton's introduction into India and the United States."

While it's never easy for new brands (or reintroduced brands that all but the most die-hard enthusiasts have forgotten about) to break into a market where they haven't been, I can only imagine the current tariff situation in the US would make that situation even harder, especially if one of your goals is affordability. Good luck to them!

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