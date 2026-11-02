The 2027 Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Finally Gives Entry-Level Riders What They Want

Finally. Finally!

I've been talking about how Harley-Davidson needs an entry-level motorcycle for going on...a long time now. A competitor in a segment that's absolutely booming. Booming to such a degree, it's basically lifted every other company that's playing in the space to atmospheric heights.

See Triumph, Royal Enfield, Kawasaki, and even the flailing KTM—those 390s are basically here, there, and gone when they hit a dealership showroom, which can't be said about anything else the brand builds.

Yet, after a regime change at the company, tariff insanity, a refocused business plan called "Back to the Bricks," and basically all my fingers and toes crossed, the Motor Co. has finally debuted the all-new, American-built, 2027 Harley-Davidson Sprint 440. A motorcycle it's been selling elsewhere around the world to great success, and one that could be just as successful here in the United States as it is abroad.

And from the specs, the features, its price, and its look, well, I think this motorcycle is going to be that success. Market it hard during your riding school, Harley, make folks walk straight into the dealership after they get that first taste, and you'll have them hooked, line, and sinker.

Gallery: 2027 Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 11 Source: Harley-Davidson

The biggest news, one that I hadn't guessed while Harley's been teasing the Sprint 440's imminent arrival, was that the company managed to figure out how to build the motorcycle here in the United States. Now, there's still a caveat. The Sprint 440 remains the same motorcycle that Harley built in conjunction with Hero MotoCorp abroad, and the engineering and design remain much the same as compared to those international market motorcycles. However, according to Harley's press release on the Sprint 440, final assembly will be done at the brand's York, Pennsylvania, manufacturing hub, which is also getting the production of the Revolution Max engine platform, too.

One of the big things about new CEO Artie Starrs' "Back to the Bricks" plan was returning manufacturing capabilities and jobs to the United States, and while Harley isn't fully building the Sprint 440 here, it's amazing that any manufacturing is coming back in 2026. I mean, when do you hear of that occurring? I'll save you the Google search. You don't.

Power comes in the form of a 440cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine—Harley says it's 27 cubic inches, for your Hog nerds—and coupled with a 6-speed transmission. Horsepower is a claimed 27, while you also have 28 pound-feet of torque. That's just under some of the Royal Enfield offerings, if you're playing top trumps at home, but more than enough for most beginner riders this bike is aimed at. No, it won't blow your doors off, but it's more than enough to get from point A to point B without fear of getting run over by a lifted truck, especially when you consider it's barely over 400 pounds wet and ready to go.

2027 Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Photo by: Harley-Davidson

Harley says that the fuel-sipping engine, combined with a 2.4-gallon fuel tank, is good for 80 mpg, though actual mileage may vary given where you're riding, how you're riding, and how many cheeseburgers you just snarfed down the last time you stopped for snacks. I'd personally like to see a slightly larger tank—less classic peanut, more 3- to 4-gallon—but again, it's about right for the intended audience.

Sprint 440 owners will also get ABS, a 3.5-inch TFT display, and LED lighting. And while that might not sound like a lot, and it isn't, Sprint 440 riders also get access to a bunch of Harley accessories, and that, folks, is a brilliant move, because it allows Harley to keep the price down while also offering riders the ability to customize their motorcycle to their heart's content and make it the motorcycle they need and want. Speaking of price...

It's $6,000.

That price undercuts everything Harley-Davidson currently builds. And it undercuts a number of its newly acquired competitors. But more than anything, it brings the company a model that's been so needed at a price point that actually is competitive. And more than anything, it delivers a motorcycle that Harley can take someone brand new to motorcycling, get them onto a motorcycle that isn't going to kill them or cause them to fear it, and then have them capable of being walked into a dealership after those first few classes and say, "Look, here's the bike you learned on! And you can buy it today."

What do you think?

It's a captured audience. And one that's perfect for getting more folks riding.

"The new Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 model is our invitation to ride," said Harley's CEO Artie Starrs, adding, "It’s an ideal motorcycle for a variety of riders -- the new rider who wants to build skills and confidence, but also a great option for returning riders who want to get back on the road or as an uncomplicated and fun ride for experienced riders. The sensation of riding a motorcycle is like flying without leaving the ground, and the Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 model welcomes everyone to share in this experience."

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